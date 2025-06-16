Parents of Gujarat SMC Police Inspector Brutally Murdered in Robbery

Banaskantha: In a gruesome and disturbing incident, the elderly parents of Police Inspector A.V. Patel, who serves in the State Monitoring Cell (SMC), were brutally murdered in Jasra village, located in Lakhani taluka of Gujarat’s Banaskantha district. The heinous crime and its brutality has shocked the village.

The double murder of the elderly couple came to light earlier on Monday, prompting an immediate response from the district police. The District Superintendent of Police (SP) Akshayraj Makwana, along with officials from the Local Crime Branch (LCB) and Special Operations Group (SOG), arrived at the scene to initiate a detailed investigation. According to the police, multiple teams have been deployed to investigate all the angles into the matter.

According to the police, preliminary investigation suggests that the motive behind the killings was robbery. The perpetrators reportedly attacked the woman with knives or other sharp weapons, leaving deep gashes on her face. Adding to the gruesome nature of the act, they also severed the woman’s legs to remove the silver anklets that she was wearing. Gold ornaments from her ears and neck have also been taken by the perpetrators.

The horrific nature of the crime has left the village in shock and mourning. Tensions are high as the victims are the parents of a serving police inspector, intensifying concern within the police department itself.

Speaking to the media, SP Akshayraj Makwana, stated, "Preliminary investigations suggest that the murders were committed with the intention of loot. However, all possibilities are being thoroughly examined. Several dedicated police teams have been formed and are actively working to track down the accused. Raids are underway, and we are confident of making arrests soon."