UP Shocker: Parents Kill Infant Daughter Under Influence Of Tantrik

Muzaffarnagar (UP): A couple in Uttar Pradesh's Bhopa village killed their 37-day-old daughter, allegedly under the influence of a Tantrik, sending shockwaves across the region.
The incident came to the fore after some neighbours alerted the police, which arrested three persons, including the Tantrik.
Gopal, a resident of Belda village, and his wife Mamta had been consulting the Tantrik since their daughter, Shagun’s birth as she was not keeping well. On Tuesday, when they took Shagun to him again but came back home without her, which grew suspicious among the neighbours, revealing the crime and leading to the arrest of Gopal, Mamta, and the Tantrik.
According to police, the accused couple were interrogated during which they confessed that they “sacrificed” Shagun under the Tantrik's influence. However, despite repeated questioning, they continue to mislead authorities about the location of the girl's body.
Circle Officer Dr Ravi Shankar and SP Rural Aditya Bansal confirmed the incident to ETV Bharat, saying that the detailed investigation would reveal the complete story and actual motive behind the crime.
Similar Past Incident
This is not the first instance in Uttar Pradesh; on September 27, 2024, in Hathras, a Class 2 student was killed as part of an alleged "sacrificial ritual" performed by the school's proprietors.
The incident took place at DL Public School, when owner Jasodhan Singh, an accused practitioner of 'tantrik' rituals, asked his son Dinesh Baghel, the school's director, to sacrifice a kid for the "prosperity" of the school and his family.
