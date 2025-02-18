ETV Bharat / state

Parched Paradise: Jammu And Kashmir Rainfall Deficit At Whopping 79%, Experts Warn Of Drastic Changes In Valley This Summer

Srinagar: A notable rainfall deficit in Jammu and Kashmir has resulted in a prolonged dry spell in the region raising concerns about forest fires, declining water levels, and potential impacts on agriculture and electricity production in the upcoming summer season.

Officials caution that the situation could get worse in the upcoming weeks as there hasn't been any notable precipitation since the year began.

Deepening Rain Deficit

According to official data, the Union Territory has witnessed a staggering 79% rainfall deficit from January 1 to February 12, receiving just 29.8 mm of precipitation against the expected 140 mm. Jammu and Udhampur districts, in particular, experienced shortfalls of 94% and 92%, respectively, while Kathua, the worst-hit district, had a 97% shortage, data said.

The summer capital of the region, Srinagar, had 82% deficit, while Shopian, Reasi, Ramban, Kulgam, Doda, Budgam, and Anantnag were among the districts with deficits ranging from 80% to 89%. Deficits in Bandipora, Baramulla, Kupwara, and Pulwama ranged from 70% to 79% as per data. Even the better-performing districts like Poonch, Rajouri, Kishtwar, and Ganderbal have inadequacies ranging from 60% to 69%.

Dry Spell Sparks Forest Fires

Over two dozen forest fire occurrences have been documented in the last two months, indicating that the dry season has increased the risk of forest fires. Officials attribute the increase to the lack of rainfall and strong winds, which have created an environment highly susceptible to fires.

“Even a small spark can turn into a devastating wildfire,” said Suresh Kumar Gupta, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests. “We are on high alert and have deployed fire-fighting teams to control the situation.”

Most fires have been reported from Tral, Udhampur, Reasi, and Poonch, regions that typically experience higher wildfire activity. Experts warn that climate change has made Kashmir’s forests more vulnerable, with shifting precipitation patterns leading to drier conditions.

Meanwhile, the water crisis is getting worse as a result of major rivers and streams running at record low levels. Considered the lifeline of Kashmir, the Jhelum River has significantly diminished. Sangam's water level is -1.01 feet below the Reduced Level (RL) zero gauge, while Ram Munshi Bagh and Asham's water levels have fallen to 3.52 feet and 0.75 feet, respectively.

The Irrigation and Flood Control Department pointed to inadequate snowfall, which typically replenishes water reservoirs, as the cause of the drop in levels. Other tributaries that are flowing below normal include Lidder, Rambiyara, Ferozpora, and Pohru.

Hydropower Generation Hit

In Jammu and Kashmir, hydropower generation too has significantly decreased due to a shortage of water. Officials report that overall hydroelectric output has decreased by 84.17%. In January, the Power Development Department (PDD) generated around 250 megawatts (MW), but that figure has since dropped to just 190 MW.