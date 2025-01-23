ETV Bharat / state

Paras Defence To Invest Rs 12,000 Cr To Set Up India's First Optics Park In Maharashtra

The project is expected to commence in 2028 and will continue till 2035 to ensure scalability and flexibility.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Jan 23, 2025, 2:25 PM IST

Mumbai: Paras Defence on Thursday said it is planning to invest Rs 12,000 crore to set up the country's first optics park in Maharashtra and signed an initial pact with the state government at the ongoing World Economic Forum in Davos. The project is expected to commence in 2028 and will continue till 2035 to ensure scalability and flexibility.

The investment is set to create a technology hub for defence, space, automotive, semiconductor and other applications, the company said in a statement.

It also reaffirms Paras Defence's commitment to the 'Make in India' initiative while advancing India's aspirations for technological independence in critical sectors, the company said, adding that the project is poised to generate over 2,000 direct employment opportunities.

Under the planned initial pact, the Maharashtra government has pledged its support to the company in securing land, various incentives and approvals to bring the ambitious project to fruition, it stated.

"This revolutionary project will not only boost the domestic manufacturing ecosystem but also solidify India's position as a global innovation hub," Paras Defence & Space Technologies Ltd Managing Director Munjal Sharad Shah said.

"We are proud to collaborate with Paras Defence to drive innovation and foster technological leadership in Maharashtra for optical technologies for defence, space, automotive, semiconductor and other applications," the statement quoted a Maharashtra government spokesperson as saying.

Mumbai: Paras Defence on Thursday said it is planning to invest Rs 12,000 crore to set up the country's first optics park in Maharashtra and signed an initial pact with the state government at the ongoing World Economic Forum in Davos. The project is expected to commence in 2028 and will continue till 2035 to ensure scalability and flexibility.

The investment is set to create a technology hub for defence, space, automotive, semiconductor and other applications, the company said in a statement.

It also reaffirms Paras Defence's commitment to the 'Make in India' initiative while advancing India's aspirations for technological independence in critical sectors, the company said, adding that the project is poised to generate over 2,000 direct employment opportunities.

Under the planned initial pact, the Maharashtra government has pledged its support to the company in securing land, various incentives and approvals to bring the ambitious project to fruition, it stated.

"This revolutionary project will not only boost the domestic manufacturing ecosystem but also solidify India's position as a global innovation hub," Paras Defence & Space Technologies Ltd Managing Director Munjal Sharad Shah said.

"We are proud to collaborate with Paras Defence to drive innovation and foster technological leadership in Maharashtra for optical technologies for defence, space, automotive, semiconductor and other applications," the statement quoted a Maharashtra government spokesperson as saying.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

MAHARASHTRAINDIA FIRST OPTICS PARKDAVOSPARAS DEFENCE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Settling Down In Goa Is A Dream That's Getting Pricier Every Year, Will 2025 Be Different?

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.