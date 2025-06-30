Paranthur Airport: Compensation Ranging From Rs 35 Lakh to Rs 2.57 Crore Per Acre Announced By TN Government

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu government has released the compensation amount for the land to be acquired for the construction of an airport in Paranthur.

A government order in this regard was issued by the Tamil Nadu government on Monday.

Keeping in mind the future development of Chennai, the Tamil Nadu government had decided to build a new airport in Paranthur, Kanchipuram district, and had sought permission from the Centre for the same. After considering this, the Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India gave in-principle approval for the project. Moreover, various departments, including the National Green Tribunal, have given their initial approval.

In this situation, the Tamil Nadu government has now accelerated the land acquisition work for the construction of the Paranthur Airport. The land acquisition work has begun through the Tamil Nadu government's industrial estate. About 5,746 acres of land will be acquired from 13 villages surrounding the Paranthur area where the new airport will be located. The Tamil Nadu government has now announced the compensation price for the remaining 3,331.31 acres of land, excluding the lands in government possession.

Accordingly, the Tamil Nadu government has announced that it will provide Rs. 35 lakh to Rs. 2.57 crore per acre. The compensation amount will be given to those who gave the land based on the calculation of how much land the owner owns, which area the land falls under, and how much the government has fixed for the land in that area.

Officials said that the price of the land has been determined according to the location. However, some people in Paranthur are continuously protesting against the establishment of the airport.

This announcement by the Tamil Nadu government has caught the attention of the people of the area. If the land acquisition work is completed successfully, the construction work of the airport is expected to begin soon. It is understood that the Tamil Nadu government wants to complete the airport construction by 2028.