Paramilitary Jawan On Security Duty At Chhattisgarh Coal Mine Shoots Self Dead

Korba: A soldier killed himself in the Kusmunda coal mine in Chhattisgarh on Friday night. Azad Singh, a soldier of Tripura State Rifles (TSR) hailing from Rajasthan committed suicide with his service weapon while he was posted on security duty at the coal mine. According to initial reports, he killed himself owing to a family dispute. Upon receiving information, the police rushed to the spot and an investigation is going on.

According to the police, Azad Singh shot himself at 10 pm on Friday. Senior officials of the South Eastern Coalfields Limited and the Kusmunda police were informed about the incident. According to sources, an atmosphere of chaos prevailed after this incident and a crowd gathered at the spot. Police said that in view of the sensitivity of the incident, the forensic team were also called in. More details about the incident will be revealed following the investigation.

Sanish Chandra, Public Relations Officer for the SECL said that TSR soldier Rifleman Azad Singh committed suicide with a service gun (AK 47). His colleagues have informed him that he was under stress due to a family dispute. The jawan was given leave thrice in a year. However, no suicide note was found and the exact reason that prompted him to take the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, he added.