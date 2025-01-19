ETV Bharat / state

Woman Tourist, Instructor Killed In Paragliding Accident In North Goa

The paraglider plunged into ravine soon after it took off from cliff leading to the death of a tourist and her instructor on Saturday evening.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By PTI

Published : Jan 19, 2025, 9:22 AM IST

Panaji: A 27-year-old woman tourist and her instructor were killed after they crashed into a ravine while they were paragliding in North Goa, police said on Sunday. An official said the accident occurred at Keri village on Saturday evening.

Shivani Dable, a resident of Pune, and her instructor, Sumal Nepali (26), a Nepalese national, crashed to death at Keri Plateau around 5 pm, he said. The official said Dable had opted to paraglide with an adventure sports company operating illegally.

As per the complaint, the paraglider plunged into a ravine soon after it took off from a cliff, killing the duo on the spot, he said. A case has been registered at Mandrem police station against company owner Shekhar Raizada under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita for endangering human life.

Read More

  1. 6 Killed, 21 Injured After Bus Falls Into Gorge In Uttarakhand's Pauri
  2. High-Beam Hazard: Ignorance Behind The Wheel, Disasters Caused By Improper Headlight Usage
  3. Tirupati Stampede: Devotees Demand Better Online Service By TTD To Avoid Accidents

Panaji: A 27-year-old woman tourist and her instructor were killed after they crashed into a ravine while they were paragliding in North Goa, police said on Sunday. An official said the accident occurred at Keri village on Saturday evening.

Shivani Dable, a resident of Pune, and her instructor, Sumal Nepali (26), a Nepalese national, crashed to death at Keri Plateau around 5 pm, he said. The official said Dable had opted to paraglide with an adventure sports company operating illegally.

As per the complaint, the paraglider plunged into a ravine soon after it took off from a cliff, killing the duo on the spot, he said. A case has been registered at Mandrem police station against company owner Shekhar Raizada under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita for endangering human life.

Read More

  1. 6 Killed, 21 Injured After Bus Falls Into Gorge In Uttarakhand's Pauri
  2. High-Beam Hazard: Ignorance Behind The Wheel, Disasters Caused By Improper Headlight Usage
  3. Tirupati Stampede: Devotees Demand Better Online Service By TTD To Avoid Accidents

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

GOAPARAGLIDING ACCIDENT IN GOAKERI VILLAGEPARAGLIDING ACCIDENT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

AI To Affordable Care, What India’s Healthcare Sector Is Hoping For In The Union Budget 2025

Settling Down In Goa Is A Dream That's Getting Pricier Every Year, Will 2025 Be Different?

Whatever Was Done In Galwan Shouldn’t Get Repeated: Army Chief

IMDb's 20 Most Anticipated Films of 2025: Salman's Sikandar or Yash Starrer Toxic, Which One Topped the List?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.