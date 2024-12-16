Koraput: Amid the verdant hills of the Eastern Ghats, Koraput, the music and rhythm of Parab, Odisha’s vibrant tribal festival, resonates across the state and the nation as well. Dubbed the 'Festival of Festivals,' Parab showcases the rich cultural heritage, artistry, and traditions of the tribal communities of the region. This year marks the 27th edition of the festival, which was inaugurated by Odisha’s Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Sunday. He lauded the organisers for celebrating tribal heritage and culture.

Organized annually by the District Council of Culture, Koraput, the month-long extravaganza turns into a reason of tribal pride and a hub for cultural tourism.

CM Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurating the festival (ETV Bharat)

Since its inception in 1996, Parab has evolved into a vibrant platform for unearthing and celebrating grassroots talent. With the active participation of tribal communities, the festival promotes indigenous art, music, and dance while offering a stage for cultural exchange. This year’s festival is particularly significant as it coincided with the recognition of the Durua tribe’s long-awaited Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. Hundreds of Durua men and women gathered to express their gratitude to the Chief Minister during the release of a book on their culture by renowned researcher Dr. Paresh Rath.

“Parab is not just a festival, it is an ambassador of cultural tourism for the region,” said CM Majhi during the inauguration. He announced financial packages to boost tourism in Koraput, emphasizing the importance of tribal products such as coffee, turmeric, millet, and rice in building the local economy. “The state is proud of our tribal farmers, whose globally acclaimed coffee and other products reflect the purity and excellence of this land. The government will leave no stone unturned to ensure development reaches every doorstep,” he added.

Parab, A Celebration Of Tribal Heritage And Unity In Koraput (ETV Bharat)

A Cultural Extravaganza

The festival is a mosaic of diverse events celebrating the talents of rural and tribal communities. Activities at the fest range from traditional tribal and folk dance performances to sports competitions, craft fairs, Pallishree Mela, and artists’ camps. These events begin at the grassroots level, with competitions held from panchayat to block and district levels, culminating in a grand valedictory celebration.

The five-day finale is a visual and auditory feast, with performances by artists and troupes from across India sharing the stage. The Koraput Parab ground becomes a bustling hub of creativity, featuring crafts mela, exhibitions, and cultural showcases. While rooted in tribal traditions, the festival also invites non-tribal performances to entertain the diverse audience.

CM Majhi trying out some tribal delicacy at the festival (ETV Bharat)

Importantly, all events commence with special rituals dedicated to tribal deities. However, Parab is distinct from the tribal seasonal festivals like Chaitra Parba and Push Punei. With its origins in Koraput, it now resonates across Odisha and the nation as a celebration of tribal identity and unity. Organized at the panchayat level, the festival truly belongs to the people, embodying their aspirations and creativity.

Recognizing its growing importance, the Odisha government has declared Parab a state-level tribal festival. It has become a cultural movement that not only enriches the lives of its participants but also strengthens the bonds between diverse communities.

Parab, A Celebration Of Tribal Heritage And Unity In Koraput (ETV Bharat)

Tribal troupes from across India perform their unique art forms, creating an atmosphere of cultural exchange and unity. The celebration also boosts the local economy, with crafts and agricultural products showcased to national and international audiences.

While Parab celebrates tradition, it also serves as a reminder of the challenges faced by tribal communities. By spotlighting their contributions to agriculture and culture, the festival encourages a broader conversation about sustainable development and inclusivity. It empowers tribal youth by giving them opportunities to perform on national stages and work collaboratively with the district administration to preserve their heritage.