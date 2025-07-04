Purnea MP Pappu Yadav Slams SIR, Warns Of Bihar Shutdown On July 9

Patna: Purnea MP Pappu Yadav on Friday warned of a complete shutdown in Bihar on July 9 to protest the Election Commission of India's move to revise the electoral roll as part of Special Intensive Revision in the state.

"We are going to the High Court where we will file a case. We are with the Congress over the matter," he said. Terming the ECI as the office of RSS, he said people are ready for anyone who becomes a threat to the Constitution. "Is the Election Commission God or is it Alauddin's lamp? We will fight till the end for the identity of Bihar and Biharis," he said.

Earlier, Yadav. in a post on X, had urged youth of Bihar, Dalits and people from minority communities to not cooperate with BLOs who may visit villages for the SIR exercise. "They (the BLOs) are being harassed for voter revision. If they come to you village, do not let them do any work but with love," he stated.

''Give them tea and water comfortably, make them sit but do not let them fill any form. Do not let them distribute any forms. Do not misbehave with them, they are our own. They are victims of the slavish mentality of the government, the son of foreigners. They also have to be freed from the oppression of this oppressive government," he added.

On the other hand, BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal said, Yadav has always won elections by looting booths. "As far as voter revision is concerned, there is no need to conduct the exercise for five crore people. Around 70 to 80 lakh people will have to show documents," he said.

JDU leader Neeraj Kumar said, "Voter revision is the responsibility of the Election Commission and our only expectation from the Election Commission is that no person who has the right to vote under the Constitution of India should be left out." On June 24, the Election Commission had directed Special Voter Intensive Revision (SIR) in Bihar.