Uttarakhand: Airport ATC's Body Found In Woman's Dress; Mystery Deepens as Family Members Suspect Foul Play

Rudrapur (Uttarakhand): The mysterious death of the Air Traffic Control (ATC) in-charge of Uttarakhand's Pantnagar Airport, has prompted his family members to file a case against unknown individuals, suspecting foul play. The body of Ashish was discovered under suspicious circumstances on June 24 within the airport's residential complex.

According to the family, the deceased's body was found wrapped in a woman's attire. This discovery has led his relatives to raise concerns about a potential conspiracy surrounding his demise. The deceased's brother emphasised that he was a highly educated and promising officer in the ATC department, recently transferred to his hometown of Pithoragarh.

The deceased's brother recounted that he had been in communication with family members until approximately 9.30 pm of his death, showing no signs of distress. His brother pointed out that he had recently returned from departmental training in Dehradun, where transactions from his bank account during the trip have also become a focal point of inquiry.

The family has also expressed disbelief that the ATC in-charge, known for his stable demeanour and career trajectory, would resort to such a drastic step as suicide. They suspect external forces and have urged the police to investigate the circumstances leading to his death thoroughly.

In response to the family's allegations, the Pantanagr police have registered a case against unidentified suspects and launched an investigation into the matter. Authorities are also scrutinising all available evidence to ascertain the true nature of ATC in-charge's untimely demise.