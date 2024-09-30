Udaipur (Uttar Pradesh): There seems to be no end to panther terror in Rajasthan's Udaipur with the beast mauling a temple priest to death in Gogunda area on Sunday night making it the sixth such death in the last 10 days.

The priest identified as Maharaj Vishnu Giri was attacked by the panther on Sunday night while he was sleeping in the temple leading to his on the spot death, Police Station in-charge at Gogunda Police Station, Shaitan Singh said.

Panther Terror Continues In Rajasthan's Udaipur: Temple Priest Mauled To Death In Gogunda; 6th Death In 10 Days (ETV Bharat)

The body of the deceased has been found, which has been shifted to the Gogunda hospital for post-mortem, he said. According to Singh, the act seems to of the same panther believed to be on the loose in the area. He advised people to be vigilant and not venture out alone especially during the evening hours.

So far six people have been killed in panther attacks in Udaipur in the last 10 days causing fear among the locals.

Meanwhile, Udaipur MP Dr. Mannalal Rawat has taken charge to instill a sense of security among the villagers who are terrified due to the recent attacks in Gogunda. The MP went to the areas affected by the terror of the panther and talked to the villagers there. Rawat also held a meeting of forest, police and district administration officials in Gogunda, in which short and long term action plan was discussed to tackle the human-animal conflict in the area. The MP passed instructions to increase the number of cages to prevent panther attacks. The MP also gave instructions to provide immediate compensation and relief amount to the victim families who were injured due to panther attacks.