Panther Horror: 7 Killed In Udaipur For 12 Days; Order Issued To Kill The Man-Eater Leopard

Udaipur (Rajasthan): In the continuing horror of the man-eating leopard a woman was killed in Udaipur district of Rajasthan on Tuesday, forest officials said. With this, the number of people killed in leopard attacks in Udaipur in recent days has climbed to seven. Meanwhile, Principal Chief Wildlife Warden (PCCF) and Chief Wildlife Warden (CWWF) Pavan Kumar Upadhyay said instructions have been issued to kill the man-eater leopard.

Kamla Kanwar, aged around 55, was feeding her livestock in her house in the morning when she was attacked by the leopard. Hearing her cries, her family members rushed to her rescue but it was too late, a forest official said.

The Forest Department, Army and Police team are searching the entire forest to catch the panther. Apart from this, a tranquillizer team is also present. Senior Forest Department official Ajay Chittorda said that people should be cautious and should not leave their homes alone.

More than 200 policemen, and more than 80 forest department officials, besides teams from Jodhpur, Jaipur, Chittorgarh, and Rajsamand have been called for the combing operation. Collector, SP along with senior officials from Jaipur are present on the spot. Apart from this, the entire area is being monitored with two drone cameras. 3 cages have been installed to catch the panther.