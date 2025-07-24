ETV Bharat / state

Rare Horsehair Worm Spotted In Panna Tiger Reserve

Panna: The forests of Panna in Madhya Pradesh are known for their biodiversity. At times one gets to see rare breeds of animals and insects here.

Recently the officials of the Forest Department have stumbled upon Horsehair worm or Nematomorpha in the Motidol beat area of Mohandra region in Southern Forest Division under Panna Tiger Reserve.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Anupam Sharma disclosed that in the photographs received by the department, this worm looks like a wrinkled thread.

“Coming from the Nematomorpha family, this worm is extremely thin and looks like a transparent brown or white thread,” he disclosed.

It is normally found in muddy or wet areas in small bundles often confusing the rural folk. It is not known to harm humans in any way.

Beat Guard Arvind Kumar Vishwakarma has made a video of the worm which has been shared by the DFO on the social media.