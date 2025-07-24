ETV Bharat / state

Rare Horsehair Worm Spotted In Panna Tiger Reserve

Recently the officials of the Forest Department have stumbled upon Horsehair worm or Nematomorpha in the Motidol beat area of Mohandra region in Panna Reserve.

Horsehair worm
Horsehair worm spotted in Panna Tiger Reserve (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : July 24, 2025 at 2:53 PM IST

Panna: The forests of Panna in Madhya Pradesh are known for their biodiversity. At times one gets to see rare breeds of animals and insects here.

Recently the officials of the Forest Department have stumbled upon Horsehair worm or Nematomorpha in the Motidol beat area of Mohandra region in Southern Forest Division under Panna Tiger Reserve.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Anupam Sharma disclosed that in the photographs received by the department, this worm looks like a wrinkled thread.

“Coming from the Nematomorpha family, this worm is extremely thin and looks like a transparent brown or white thread,” he disclosed.

It is normally found in muddy or wet areas in small bundles often confusing the rural folk. It is not known to harm humans in any way.

Beat Guard Arvind Kumar Vishwakarma has made a video of the worm which has been shared by the DFO on the social media.

The discovery of Horsehair worm in Panna is a positive sign in terms of the rich biodiversity existing here and there being a proper ecological balance in the forest areas.

Panna is known for housing several rare breeds of flora and fauna.

Forest Department official Nitest Patel explained, “The lifecycle of Horsehair worm is very interesting because while the adults are free living, the larvae are parasitic or arthropods like beetles, cockroaches, mantises, orthopterans and crustaceans.”

He explained that as parasites, they infect the host’s brain compelling it to seek water and drown itself and hence they return to water.

While most of the Nematomorpha species are 2 to 4 inches in size, they can grow up to 2 metres in extreme cases.

They are also referred to as ‘Gordians’ a term that comes from the legendary Gordian knot, given their tendency to coil themselves in knots.

