Panna Stone Crushing Co Owner Fined Rs 124 Crore For Illegal Mining, Royalty Evasion

Panna: The owner of a private stone crusher in Madhya Pradesh has been fined Rs 124 crore by the Panna Collector's Court for illegal mining and evading royalty.

Shrikant Dixit, proprietor of M/S Diamond Stone Crusher in Gunaur tehsil of the district, was asked to pay Rs 62 crore by August 20, but it was doubled after he failed to provide a clear response.

Dixit was excavating stones for his gravel crusher in Gunaur outside the approved area, on which a joint report was sent by the deputy director of the mineral department and the Gunaur SDM to collector Suresh Kumar, which followed the action. The report stated that a show-cause notice was issued to Dixit on August 20 for violating Section 18(2) of the Prevention of Illegal Mining, Transportation and Storage Rules, 2022.