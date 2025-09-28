Panna Stone Crushing Co Owner Fined Rs 124 Crore For Illegal Mining, Royalty Evasion
The action followed a report on the illegal activities by the deputy director of the mineral department and the Gunaur SDM to Collector Suresh Kumar.
Published : September 28, 2025 at 1:14 PM IST
Panna: The owner of a private stone crusher in Madhya Pradesh has been fined Rs 124 crore by the Panna Collector's Court for illegal mining and evading royalty.
Shrikant Dixit, proprietor of M/S Diamond Stone Crusher in Gunaur tehsil of the district, was asked to pay Rs 62 crore by August 20, but it was doubled after he failed to provide a clear response.
Dixit was excavating stones for his gravel crusher in Gunaur outside the approved area, on which a joint report was sent by the deputy director of the mineral department and the Gunaur SDM to collector Suresh Kumar, which followed the action. The report stated that a show-cause notice was issued to Dixit on August 20 for violating Section 18(2) of the Prevention of Illegal Mining, Transportation and Storage Rules, 2022.
After Dixit's lawyer requested some time for his client to appear before the collector's court and respond to the report, a hearing was fixed for September 8. However, a further extension was sought for the response. In this case, Halka Patwari of Bilghari, Pali, Gunaur and Barhakala testified before the court. Despite their statements and evidence, Dixit failed to provide a satisfactory response.
Based on a comprehensive review of the case and documents, including hearing the arguments of Dixit's lawyer, it was found that no evidence of payment of the outstanding amount for the previously cancelled lease was presented in the case. Additionally, a storage lease was granted in the name of Dixit's son on land adjacent to the gravel mining survey numbers. He deposited royalty for only 99,300 cubic meters, while excavation amounted to 2,72,298 cubic meters.
During an investigation, it was found that the crusher operator was given ample time and opportunity to present his case. Subsequently, he repeatedly disobeyed the order and made every effort to delay the case. This proves that the crusher operator lacks sufficient documentary evidence to support the illegal excavation," Kumar said, adding that the fine was initially to be approximately Rs 62 crore, but was doubled due to a lack of response from him.