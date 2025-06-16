Farmer Finds 3.01 Carat Diamond In MP's Panna

Panna: Panna was once known for its diamond mines but of late the town has lost the distinction due to over-mining of the precious mineral.

However, a farmer mined a 3.01 carat diamond priced at an estimated Rs 8-10 lakh at Sarokha village. Rakesh Giri Goswani deposited the find at the diamond office of Panna. He said the diamond will soon be auctioned and its proceeds will be divided among four individuals including himself.

Goswami said six months back, he had dug a mine on lease on the land of one Akash Raikwar in Sarkoha village. "I did the mining with Raju Jain, Rajesh Sharma and Rajendra. Now the hard work has paid off and we will divide the proceeds from the auction," he said.

Diamond connoisseur Anupam Singh said Goswami found a 3.01 carat diamond from a mine in Sarkoha. "The diamond is of bright quality. Earlier, Goswami's father had found diamonds, which were deposited in the diamond office. This year a total of 19 diamonds have been deposited in the diamond office whose combined weight is 45.35 carats".

Singh said the diamonds will put up for auction the date of which will be decided and notified soon. On February 14 this year, another farmer had found a 4.24 carat diamond in Panna. Umesh Pal too had set up a mine along with his partner. Then on March 29, a farmer found two diamonds of 1.19 and 1.77 carats. Both the diamonds were of Ujjwala variety and were deposited in the diamond office.

A diamond park will soon built in Panna for which 11 hectares of land has been set aside in Janakpur village. The state government has approved a budget of Rs 1,265 crore for the park.