The Sports Academy In Bihar's Siwan Gives Wings To Girls Who Choose The Road Less Taken

Siwan: When Nazia Parveen lost her father to COVID-19 pandemic, it seemed the end of road for her. The man, her only support in pursuing sports, was no more and the hope of playing again, hazy. The family pushed into penury did not have enough to sustain let alone encourage Nazia to continue sports.

But Nazia, not among the faint-hearted, nurtured hope to get back to the ground again. “I could not think of hockey when my family had to struggle to fend for even two square meals a day?” she recalls, her voice choking with emotions.

It was during these days Santosh Kumar Singh, the head coach of the sports academy in Panjwara village, 40 kilometres from Siwan, came as a messiah. He wanted Nazia to be back in the field and assured her that she does not have to worry about her training expenses. “From today, you will not worry about money,” he told Nazia. “Your training, equipment, and anything you need to pursue sports will be taken care of by the academy,” he promised.

Nazia Parveen (ETV Bharat)

Since then, Nazia got support from a group of people who made sure she never stops playing. They pooled in to get her shoes, jerseys, and the equipment she needed. And she did not disappoint them. Today, she stands with pride sporting medals around her neck after playing nationals, determined to achieve success. “This game gave me a new life. I will put my best efforts and realise Guruji’s dream,” she says.

But Nazia is not the only one who benefitted from the academy. There are many others who have been able to continue sports because of the good Samaritans and the academy, that kept its doors open.

Manisha Kumari, another sports practitioner at the academy, belongs to a family that struggles to eke a living. Her father, Paras Nath Ram, is a daily wage labourer who did not have the means to support his daughter. “Sports was a luxury. There was no money for anything other than food for all of us, which was also difficult from my father's earning,” she narrates.

But she too got the help of Santosh Kumar Singh. Once hesitant, Manisha shared her struggles with Singh and the reply took her by surprise. “Don’t worry. You will be provided for your uniform, playing equipment and other sundry expenses," he said and Manisha was back in the ground.

The Academy In Bihar's Siwan That Gave Wings to Girls Who Chose To Tread The Road Less Taken (ETV Bharat)

For Nazias and Manishas, poverty was not the only concern. The girls had to brave the taunts of the villagers for wearing shorts while playing. “People used to make loud noises when they saw girls playing and second, they were the butt of jokes for wearing half pants,” Singh recalls. “In a conservative society like ours, it is a herculean task to get the girls onto the field and make them understand that nothing matters more than a good performance. Because I knew they all were capable and had that streak to win games,” he adds.

After dozens of girls from the academy played nationals and won matches, the whispers gave way to appreciation. Currently more than 50 girls train at the academy to etch their place in the world of sports. Many have received national-level awards while some others got jobs in Patna, Gwalior, and other cities.

But none of this would have been possible without the efforts of Ghanshyam Shukla, fondly called Guruji. A teacher by profession and a visionary by heart, he wanted to give a good direction to the people from the Dalit and backward communities. He wanted every child to pursue their dreams and make them real.

Statue of Ghanshyam Shukla, fondly called Guruji (aETV Bharat)

After establishing a library and music school in 1994, he founded the sports academy in 2018. Though the academy was initially training youngsters in hockey, soon, other games like football, handball, volleyball, and cricket followed. Shukla was particularly keen to give daughters of Siwan a chance to prove themselves.

He passed away in 2023, but his academy stands as an edifice of grit and determination to chart the future course of sports enthusiasts.

The academy runs purely on donations and does not get government support. People contribute and sportspersons live every pie of it. “Every rupee that comes in is spent for the girls,” Singh chips in.

Beyond sports, Shukla also set up a a college in 2008, ensuring that education went hand in hand with sports. Offering courses in intermediate undergraduate levels, the college foundation was laid with Shukla's retirement fund of Rs 10 lakh. The college now takes care of education - both for academics and sports.

The idea of a girls’ sports academy was not a planned move. It came up when, in December 2018, two sisters from the village approached Shukla and said, “We want to play, but we are not allowed on the field.” It hurt him. But he did not remain without doing anything. He called Santosh Kumar Singh and another teacher, handed them Rs 25,000, and said, “Take this and buy the equipment for the girls. They must start playing here from tomorrow.”

And they did.

Today, the two girls have been joined by scores of others, each one doing their best to make a name for themselves and for 'Guruji.' Their dreams got wings and they soared. "Our struggles scripted stories of victories and with Guruji's blessings, we will have more girls who will get medals for the country. This is just the beginning," say the girls who gear up to play a game holding hockey sticks on the ground that gave them a second chance.