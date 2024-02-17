No More 'Panju Mittai': Tamil Nadu Government Bans Cotton Candy Sale Citing Use of Textile Dye

Chennai: Tamil Nadu government has banned the sale of cotton candy (known as 'Panju Mittai' in Tamil), citing the carcinogenic colouring agent, Rhodamine B(RhB), used to add colour to the candies. A statement to this effect was released by the Health Minister Ma Subramanian.

The statement from the Minister said that presence of chemical substances which are detrimental to the health of consumers has been established in coloured cotton candy samples among the test samples of coloured and uncoloured cotton candy samples tested by the government Food Safety Lab.

The test results detected RhB chemical - a textile dye - being used to make cotton candy. The use of this chemical makes the food substandard and unsafe for consumption under various provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act(FSA), 2006.

The act also bans use of this chemical in production, packing, importation, sale and use in wedding events and public events. As per the act, all the aforementioned acts are punishable offences.

The Food Safety Commissioner has ordered the Food Safety Officers in the State to initiate action under the FSA, the statement quoted the minister as saying.

According to study published in Science Direct, (RhB) is designated as a major pollutant that is extensively used for dyeing purpose. RhB is a water-soluble fluorescent xanthene dye used to dye various substances. The toxicity associated with the dye makes way of its removal, the study said.

As per published research, the dye possesses carcinogenic properties and may become a reason of irritation and several other diseases. These harmful impacts of RhB provide a stimulus for scientists to think of its abatement in the aqueous systems, the study further said.