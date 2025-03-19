Panitenga, The Staple Assamese Cuisine Has Possibilities For Sustainable Industrial Solutions: IITG

Guwahati: Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati have analysed Panitenga, a traditional fermented food from Assam, to identify beneficial bacterial strains with potential industrial applications.

Panitenga is a staple in Assamese cuisine, made by fermenting mustard seeds with acidic extracts from mangosteen, tamarind, or lime juice, the mixture is kneaded into a dough, wrapped in banana leaves, and left to ferment in bamboo containers for one to two weeks. This traditional preparation method not only enhances the flavour and texture but also promotes the growth of beneficial bacteria.

While fermented foods are widely recognized for their probiotic benefits, such as aiding digestion and improving gut health, certain bacteria present in these foods also have the capability to produce valuable industrial chemicals or compounds.

"A significant bacterial strain present in Panitenga, identified as Bacillus subtilis SMP-2. This strain has the unique ability to produce biosurfactants, which are natural compounds with diverse industrial and environmental applications," the researchers team said.

"Surfactants are substances that help mix materials that do not naturally combine, such as oil and water. They are commonly used in products such as soaps, detergents, and shampoos, allowing them to remove grease and dirt. Unlike chemical surfactants, which can be harmful to the environment, biosurfactants are biodegradable, eco-friendly, and effective even under extreme conditions," they said adding that this can be used in improving oil extraction efficiency from underground reservoirs, cleaning up oil spills in oceans and soil, and replacing synthetic additives in skincare and drug formulations.

Speaking about the research, Dr. Lalit M. Pandey, Associate Professor, Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering, IIT Guwahati said, "We optimised environmental conditions to maximize biosurfactant production from Bacillus subtilis SMP-2. We found that the best conditions were a pH of 6, a temperature of 30°C, and a carbon-to-nitrogen ratio of 3:1, using glycerol as the carbon source and yeast extract as the nitrogen source."

"Moreover, the isolated bacteria exhibited a remarkable potential for crude oil degradation (10 g/L), achieving an impressive degradation efficiency of 83 per cent," Pandey added.

Under these conditions, he said, the bacteria produced 8.13 grams per liter of a lipopeptide biosurfactant. This biosurfactant significantly reduced the surface tension of water, indicating its effective ability to break down oil and grease. Furthermore, it exhibited high stability across varying pH levels, temperatures, and salt concentrations. Its antimicrobial properties further make it a promising candidate for medical and healthcare applications, Pandey said.

"This research bridges traditional food knowledge with modern biotechnology. By unlocking the potential of microbes found in Panitenga, scientists are advancing probiotic research while opening new possibilities for eco-friendly industrial solution," he said adding that the details of this work have been published in the prestigious Food and Bioproducts Processing, in a paper coauthored by Pandey and his research scholar Smrity Sonbhadra.

The research team is further exploring to integrate this process with a hydrophobic biosorbent system. The approach aims to enhance the oil adsorption rate before facilitating its bioremediation using the bacterial strain. This innovative method holds promise for more efficient and sustainable management of oil spill waste in marine environments.

Prof. Pandey further added that, for over a decade, his research group has been dedicated to bioprocessing of these remarkable molecules, biosurfactants, from potential bacterial strains isolated from various target sites, such as oil refineries, contaminated soils, and seawater. These surface-active molecules have explored a wide range of environmental and biomedical applications.