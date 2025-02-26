Panipat Wedding Turns Into War Over 'Chandni Chowk Ka Lehenga', Groom Returns Without Bride

Panipat: A wedding in Haryana's Panipat nearly turned into the 4th battle in this historic place as the bride and groom's families fought with each other over a lehenga and 'fake' jewellery.

The families quarrelled with each other, with one party even allegedly pulling out a sword over unfair treatment, ultimately leading to the cancellation of the marriage.

An occasion of happiness turned sour so much so that the police had to intervene to end the ruckus. On February 23, the family of the groom (name withheld) from Amritsar reached Panipat with the baraat. All hell broke loose when the bride's family saw the lehenga the groom's family had purchased for the bride.

The bride's family, unhappy with the lehenga, turned adamant that the bride would instead wear the one they (bride's family) had purchased for Rs 40,000 from Chandni Chowk in Delhi.

The family also accused the groom of buying fake jewellery for the bride, a claim denied by the other party. As the ruckus over lehenga and jewellery grew worse, police had to be called in to pacify the situation and the wedding was cancelled. The incident took place in Bhatia Colony of Model Town in Panipat on February 23.

The groom's brother told ETV Bharat that he had asked for two years for the wedding, but the girl's family "kept pressuring us again and again". "We gave them Rs 10,000 to book the wedding hall. They first demanded a lehenga worth Rs 20,000 and then chose an even costlier one. We had just built a new house for which we had to take a loan so we brought whatever (lehenga) we could afford," he said.

According to him, the bride's grandmother also demanded five gold ornaments and a lehenga from Delhi's Chandni Chowk. "We bought the lehenga but she (the bride's grandmother) claimed it was old. We even hired a car for Rs 35,000 to travel to and fro," he said.

On her part, the bride's mother said her husband had died and she was taking care of the family by engaging in manual labour. She had fixed the marriage of her younger daughter on October 25, 2024, in Amritsar.

The marriage of her elder daughter was also fixed at another place and she thought of getting both married at the same time. "As soon as the relationship was fixed, the boy's family started pressuring us for marriage. We fixed the wedding for February 23. The baraat came from Amritsar and the boy's family brought an old lehenga and artificial jewellery for the bride. They did not even bring the garland. When we asked the reason, they said that we do not have the tradition of garlanding. They started fighting and even took out a sword and started beating us," she claimed.

The bride's mother said that the groom's family made her pay Rs 13,000 in advance to get the lehenga from Chandni Chowk. "On top of that, they filed a police complaint accusing us of asking for Rs 1 lakh. We did not ask for any money. When this is the condition of those people before the marriage, how could our daughter be fine (after marriage)," she rued.

A police official said they received a complaint on Dial-112 and reached the place to find both families up in arms. "They have cancelled the wedding. We have heard from both parties. Our task is to pacify the matter and hand over the victims to the concerned police station who will again hear both parties and resolve the matter," the police official said.