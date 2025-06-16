Haryanvi Model's Body Found Floating In Canal In Sonipat

Sonipat: The body of a girl was found floating in Reliance canal in Khanda village of Sonipat.

The deceased was identified as Sheetal alias Simmi Chaudhary of Khalila Mazra village in Panipat, a model who worked in the Haryanvi music industry. Sheetal lived with her sister Neha in Satkartan Colony in Panipat. Neha, on Sunday, had lodged a missing complaint about her sister at the Old Industrial police station in Panipat.

Police said Sheetal's body bore injuries caused by a sharp weapon. The body has been sent to the Civil Hospital for postmortem, said ACP Ajit Singh.

Before Sheetal's body was found, a car was recovered from the Delhi Parallel Canal in the morning. The car was driven by a man identified as Sunil, a resident of Israna. The car was pulled out of the canal with the help of a crane. Sunil managed to survive. A few locals said Sunil was a friend of Sheetal but the connection between the murder and the retrieval of the car has not been established yet.

Neha said Sheetal had left for Ahar village for shooting of a Haryanvi album on June 14 but did not return following which she lodged a missing complaint with police. Meanwhile, police have registered a case and started investigation into the matter.