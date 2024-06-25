Panic Prevails Among Villagers After Spotting Panthers In Rajasthan's Dausa

Dausa (Rajasthan): Panic prevailed among the villagers in the Dausa district of Rajasthan when they spotted panthers and cubs in the Mehndipur Balaji Forest area on Tuesday. On receiving the information about the arrival of panthers in the area, the villagers kept vigil outside their houses with sticks to protect their cattle and other domestic animals. There is fear in the rural areas about the Panthers' movement.

Nahar Khohra, Dhandhan, Lakhanpur and Bhavgarh villages located in the Mehndipur Balaji Police Station area are in hilly areas. Hence, there is a constant movement of panthers and other wild animals. Cattle and dogs have also been hunted by panthers in these areas earlier. Yet again the presence of panthers created fear among the villagers.

Two panthers with four cubs spotted: Locals say that on Tuesday at 7 am a panther was seen near the houses of the villagers in Rajput Dhani. The news of the panthers' arrival in the village spread like wildfire. Due to the fear of the panther, a large number of villagers reached the spot with sticks. Meanwhile, one of the panthers hid in the bushes due to fear of the villagers was seen walking after some time.

Villagers claim that they saw two panthers and four cubs at Rajput village in the morning. Sikrai ranger Chandraprakash Meena said that so far no information has been received about this, but if there is panther movement in the populated areas, villagers should be careful and they should avoid going to the hilly areas.

Panther was found in a well three months ago: It may be recalled that on March 19 a three-month-old female panther came to the populated area of ​​Nahar Khohra village and it fell into a 150-feet-deep well in a field while chasing its prey. It was pulled out after a 24-hour rescue operation by a team of the forest department in Jaipur.

Read more: Viral Video: A Panther Hunts Rabbit In Seconds In Vadodara