Jaipur: A day after miscreants threatened to blow up two courts in Rajasthan's Jaipur, two famous hotels in the city received bomb threats via email on Saturday, sparking panic across the region. Even as no explosives have been detected as of now, frequent threats have put police and security agencies on high alert.

This morning, two private hotels near Bais Godown Square received emails in which miscreants threatened to trigger blasts, prompting an immediate response from police, Anti-terrorist squad (ATS), bomb squad and other security agencies. A search operation was launched on the spot but no suspicious object was found.

Panic In Jaipur After Two Hotels Receive Bomb Threats Day After Miscreants Warned Of Blowing Up Courts (ETV Bharat)

According to Additional DCP South Lalit Sharma, Rajasthan's Minister of State for Home Jawahar Singh Bedham, two other ministers and an MLA were present in one of the hotels when the threat was received. MoS Bedham immediately ordered to carry out evacuation as a precaution.

Police sources stated that after receiving the threatening mail, the hotel management immediately contacted local authorities who rushed to the spot and carried out a thorough search of the entire hotel with the help of dog squad and bomb squad. However, no explosives or any suspicious material was found.

The incident comes just 24 hours after Family court and Metro court received similar threats. While situation is currently under control, the concerned email has been forwarded for forensic examination, while cyber experts have also been roped in to track down the sender.

This is not the first time that the city has witnessed chaos due to bomb threats. It is worth mentioning here that that before this, bomb threats have been received at Jaipur Airport, SMS Stadium, schools, colleges, courts and other public places. On Friday, at around 2 PM, the Family Court and Metro Court were threatened with a bomb blast, after which a search operation was conducted for 4-5 hours. Later, it turned out to be a hoax. Over the last few weeks, threats of targeting SMS Stadium and Jaipur Metro were received on May 8, 9, 12 and May 13, which were also found to be hoax during the investigation. Meanwhile, Jaipur Police and local administration have ramped up surveillance to identify those behind all these threatening emails.