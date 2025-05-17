ETV Bharat / state

“Pani Puri, Please!”: Seven-Year-Old Repeatedly Calls Cybercrime Helpline With Snack Orders

Puducherry: In a bizarre and light-hearted incident, a seven-year-old boy from Yanam left the cybercrime police baffled after repeatedly calling their toll-free helpline 1930 not to report a crime, but to request panipuri and chocolates.

According to officials, the boy made at least eight prank calls over the past few days, cheerfully asking police officers on the line to bring him his favourite treats. Initially dismissed as a childish prank, the repeated calls soon became a nuisance.

Taking the matter seriously, the Cybercrime Unit, led by SP Bhaskaran, traced the phone number and visited the boy’s house on Friday. To their surprise, they found out the calls were being made from the mother’s phone without her knowing.