Bagheshwar Dham's Pandit Dhirendra Shastri Bats For A 'Hindu Nation'

Meerut: Batting for creating India into a Hindu nation, Pandit Dhirendra Shastri of Bagheshwar Dham said that raising questions on Sanatan Dharma will be a treason in it.

Speaking to reporters here, Pandit Dhirendra Shastri, who is presenting 'Hanumant Katha' here, said, "Everyone will have a right to stay in the Hindu nation. Like in Dubai of the United Arab Emirates, Muslims are given priority; after the Hindu nation is created, the priority will be given to those adhering to Sanatan Dharma.'

"The cow will be given the title of the nation's mother in the Hindu nation. There will be no politics on the basis of caste, religion it and no one will insult the tricolour. No one will be able to raise slogans about diving India. No one will be scared to say Vande Bharat," he added.

He said that the Sanatan Dharma can save the world from World War 3. He also said he would take out a march from Delhi to Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh to awaken the Hindus and unite them. This will be his march.

He also said that due to God's grace, he did not get married. "The western culture, TV serials and programmes are spoiling wives. So teach your children Ramcharitra Manas," he added.

Pandit Dhirendra Shastri also slammed Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb saying the one who broke the country cannot be great. "The one who unites the country is great. Those who came from foreign and tried to finish the country should not be recognised. The names of roads in Meerut should be changed," he added.