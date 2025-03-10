ETV Bharat / state

Pandemonium In Jammu Kashmir Assembly Over Kathua Deaths, Gulmarg Fashion Show, Heckling Of MLA Bani

Jammu: Pandemonium was witnessed in Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Monday over the killings of three people in Billawar, fashion show held in Gulmarg and heckling of MLA Bani Dr. Rameshwar Singh.

As the proceedings of the day began in the House, MLAs from treasury benches supported by Congress MLAs and AAP MLA raised their concerns on the killings and heckling of MLA Bani.

Dr. Rameshwar Singh even reached near the well of the House to demand Justice for him but on the insistence of the Speaker, he returned to his seat.

Singh was heckled allegedly by BJP workers on Saturday while he was on way to meet the families of the deceased civilians in Billawar. The bodies of the three civilians—Varun Singh, 15, and his uncles Yogesh Singh, 32, and Darshan Singh, 40, were located on Saturday.

All the three MLAs of PDP demanded an explanation from the government for the fashion show held in Gulmarg. The fashion show which was held in the ongoing holy month of Ramadan, has evoked widespread criticism with CM Omar Abdullah on Sunday ordering an inquiry into the episode.