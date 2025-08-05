Pandav Shila: A Rock That Moves With A Touch, Remains Unshaken As Floods Wreak Havoc In Himachal's Seraj

Mandi: Amidst the destruction caused by recent floods in Himachal Pradesh, where houses were swept away, trees uprooted, massive boulders were displaced, and more than 170 people lost their lives, Pandav Shila, a legendary rock near Janjheli in Mandi, did not move an inch.

According to a local belief, Pandav Shila is a rock associated with the Pandavas from the Mahabharat era. It is said that during their exile, the Pandavas passed through this area and stayed here for some time. During that stay, Bhima dropped a Sattu Peda (a kind of flour-based food), which turned into the rock, now known as Pandav Shila.

What makes this rock truly special is a local belief that it can be moved easily with just a gentle touch of a finger, but if one tries to push it forcefully, it refuses to move. Many people claim to have experienced this miracle themselves. In addition, there is a tradition where visitors throw small pebbles at the Pandav Shila. If the pebble sticks to it, it is believed that their wishes will be fulfilled. Some even say that rock blesses couples longing for children.

In the recent floods, while huge boulders rolled down the hills and multi-storey buildings collapsed, Pandav Shila stood strong. The entire park constructed around the rock was damaged in the flood, but the Pandav Shila did not even move an inch. Locals say that even heavy machinery like JCBs, which once tried to move the rock during park construction, malfunctioned near it, adding to its mystical aura. Now, as the park has been washed away in the floods, only the rock remains at the site.

Locals like Hritik Thakur believe this is no coincidence. "This is a living sign of divine presence. The gods truly reside in Devbhoomi," he said.

He said, "The park was destroyed, boulders were swept away, but this one rock stayed exactly where it was. This is a clear sign that this is a mystical stone. At the time when they were building a park around the Pandav Shila, the JCB broke down near the rock three times. It was a sign that the gods did not want a park to be built here. But we did not listen and built the park. And today, the entire park has been washed away in the floods, but this Pandav Shila did not even move. It stayed exactly where it was."

Former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur, who visited the site, echoed the same sentiment. He said, "There is destruction all around. Multi-storey buildings are gone. Even huge rocks have rolled down from the hills. But the Pandav Shila did not move. Even on the night of the disaster, water flowed over it, but it remained still, just like before."

The story of Pandav Shila has grown stronger with this event. Locals, religious leaders, and tourists are now flocking to the site to witness the rock that remained unshaken when everything else was washed away. Acharya Pankaj Sharma, a resident of Mandi, said, "Only those with true faith can move it slightly with their finger. Those who lack belief will find it as solid as a mountain.