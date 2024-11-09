ETV Bharat / state

Panchuka In Odisha To Be Observed For Four Days This Year

This year, Odisha’s Panchuka observance will last four days instead of five, as the moon completes its final Nakshatras in a shorter span.

'Panchuka', the last five days of the holy month of Kartika, as the name suggests is a ritual for five days.
All roads lead to Dhabaleswar temple in Cuttack for observance of Panchuka and Kartik Purnima (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 50 minutes ago

Cuttack: 'Panchuka', the last five days of the holy month of Kartika, as the name suggests is a ritual for five days. But this year, the Panchuka in Odisha will be observed for only four days. “This is because the moon will travel past the last five specific star fields or Nakshatras in four days instead of the usual five days”, said eminent astrologer Dibakar Mishra.

He said the moon will enter Dhanishta Nakshatra on November 10 (Sunday) and will move to Satabhisha on Monday, Purva Bhadra on Tuesday and will complete its journey by entering into Uttar Bhadra and Rebati Nakshatras on Wednesday itself.

“Therefore, the Panchuka this year will begin on Sunday and end on Wednesday”, Mishra said, adding that the journey of the Moon to these five-star fields in the month of Kartika is considered to be the most auspicious period.

“Every righteous work done during this period gives back five times return. Similarly, every sinful activity done in this period will incur a curse of five times”, Mishra said quoting Vedic scriptures. This ritual in some parts of the country is observed as Bhishma Panchak or Vaka Panham and is a Hindu festival accompanied by a lot of strict rituals. Fasting, special offerings to the deities, Ganga Snana and recitation of Kartika Mahatmyas are some of the traditions and rituals followed during the Panchuka observances.

According to Padma Purana, devotees, who observe the five-day rituals will achieve spiritual advancement and pure devotion to Lord Krishna, he added.

For Panchuka and Kartik Purnima celebrations on Friday, the Cuttack district administration has made elaborate arrangements in all the Shiva temples of the district for the benefit of devotees. The Dhabaleswar temple inside the Mahanadi islet will be the favourite destination of the devotees and therefore, the district administration has made extensive arrangements for it.



