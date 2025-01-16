ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Panchna Dam Waters Attract Rare Pelicans To Bharatpur Sanctuary

Bharatpur: Rajasthan’s Keoladeo National Park, widely known as Ghana Bird Sanctuary, has begun hosting one of the largest groups of avian guests–pelicans–with approximately 50 birds currently inhabiting the park’s ‘K’ block, officials said. The number of pelicans is expected to rise in the coming days, bringing excitement to bird lovers and tourists alike, they added.

According to the park’s director, Manas Singh, sufficient water from the Panchana Dam has created ideal conditions for pelicans to thrive. “Around 50 pelicans have already arrived. In 2022, we saw hundreds of pelicans due to water availability from the same source, and this year’s favourable environmental conditions are expected to yield similar results,” Singh said.

The Great White Pelican and the Dalmatian Pelican are the two main pelican species found in the park. Great White Pelicans are renowned for their eye-catching appearance. They have long, pink and yellow bills with characteristic pouches that help them capture fish.

To get to Bharatpur, these birds fly thousands of kilometers from southeast Europe.