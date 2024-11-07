ETV Bharat / state

Panchkula Woman Duped Of Rs 2 Crore To Make Son Cricketer

The victim said the coach of her 17-year-old son assured her that he would play at the district level for which he demanded Rs 40,000.

Representative image
Representative image (ANI)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 35 minutes ago

Panchkula: A woman living in Sector-15 of Panchkula lost Rs 2 crore to conmen impersonating chief ministers, union ministers and top cricketers who lured her into making her son a big cricketer.

The victim reported the incident to Panchkula DCP Himadri Kaushik who assured her of a thorough investigation. However, no FIR has been filed for the incident.

The victim said her 17-year-old son studies in Class 12. The coach of the school assured her that her son would play at the district level for which he demanded Rs 40,000. The coach again asked for money from the woman to send her son to pay for England and make him play for the Under-19 ODI team. He is connected with a group of conmen who used to call her impersonating chief ministers, union ministers and top cricketers to make her believe that he son would get a chance to play in the national team. He also assured a full refund of the amount. In this process, he charted her Rs 2 crores in two months. The woman had taken a loan to arrange for the money.

Soon after realising she had been duped, the woman reported the case to the police station which registered a case against the coach.

DCP Kaushik said the police had assured the women of all possible help to retrieve the amount and an investigation was underway to nab the coach.

Also Read:

  1. New Scam In Telangana: Cybercrooks Trade Steel Kitchenware for Old Phones
  2. Uttar Pradesh: Scammers Dupe Lucknow Doctor Of Rs 2.81 Crore After 'Digital Arrest'

Panchkula: A woman living in Sector-15 of Panchkula lost Rs 2 crore to conmen impersonating chief ministers, union ministers and top cricketers who lured her into making her son a big cricketer.

The victim reported the incident to Panchkula DCP Himadri Kaushik who assured her of a thorough investigation. However, no FIR has been filed for the incident.

The victim said her 17-year-old son studies in Class 12. The coach of the school assured her that her son would play at the district level for which he demanded Rs 40,000. The coach again asked for money from the woman to send her son to pay for England and make him play for the Under-19 ODI team. He is connected with a group of conmen who used to call her impersonating chief ministers, union ministers and top cricketers to make her believe that he son would get a chance to play in the national team. He also assured a full refund of the amount. In this process, he charted her Rs 2 crores in two months. The woman had taken a loan to arrange for the money.

Soon after realising she had been duped, the woman reported the case to the police station which registered a case against the coach.

DCP Kaushik said the police had assured the women of all possible help to retrieve the amount and an investigation was underway to nab the coach.

Also Read:

  1. New Scam In Telangana: Cybercrooks Trade Steel Kitchenware for Old Phones
  2. Uttar Pradesh: Scammers Dupe Lucknow Doctor Of Rs 2.81 Crore After 'Digital Arrest'

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

PANCKHULA POLICECRICKET FRAUDUNDER 19 ODI TEAMCOACH TURNS CONMANRS 2 CRORE FRAUD IN PANCHKHULA

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Abandoned by Love, Embraced by Faith: The Lives of Leprosy-Free Women at Tapovan

Fading Literature: Delhi's Famed Urdu Bazaar On Last Legs

Explained: How Navy's 4th Nuclear-Powered Submarine Launch Enhances India's Strategic Sea Power

Explained | How The World Is Increasingly Moving Towards Solar Energy

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.