Panchkula Woman Duped Of Rs 2 Crore To Make Son Cricketer

Panchkula: A woman living in Sector-15 of Panchkula lost Rs 2 crore to conmen impersonating chief ministers, union ministers and top cricketers who lured her into making her son a big cricketer.

The victim reported the incident to Panchkula DCP Himadri Kaushik who assured her of a thorough investigation. However, no FIR has been filed for the incident.

The victim said her 17-year-old son studies in Class 12. The coach of the school assured her that her son would play at the district level for which he demanded Rs 40,000. The coach again asked for money from the woman to send her son to pay for England and make him play for the Under-19 ODI team. He is connected with a group of conmen who used to call her impersonating chief ministers, union ministers and top cricketers to make her believe that he son would get a chance to play in the national team. He also assured a full refund of the amount. In this process, he charted her Rs 2 crores in two months. The woman had taken a loan to arrange for the money.