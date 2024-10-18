Panchkula Pharma Company Owner Gifts Cars To 15 Star Performers For Diwali

Panchkula: In a heartwarming Diwali gesture, a local pharma company owner, NK Bhatia, has doubled the festive joy for his employees by gifting cars to 15 of them who were recognised as the 'Star Performers of the Year.'
This marks the second year in a row that the company has rewarded top-performing employees with vehicles, a tradition that started in 2023.
The gifts, which include Tata Punch and Maruti Grand Vitara cars, were presented on October 14. While the ownership of the vehicles remains with the company, the employees are allowed full usage. Bhatia explained that the company also covers fuel expenses for official work, while personal fuel costs are borne by the employees themselves.
Bhatia emphasised that this initiative aims to motivate employees to maintain their high performance. “By recognising top performers with substantial rewards, we are boosting morale and inspiring others to excel as well,” he said.
In 2023, the company gifted cars to 12 employees before Diwali, with Bhatia adding that those employees could see their cars upgraded in the future if they continue to perform well.
The cars, purchased on finance by the company, are registered under the company’s name due to challenges many young employees face in securing loans or ITR documentation, Bhatia said. The company assumes responsibility for all car loan instalments.
Employees who have received the cars expressed their happiness and gratitude. Akriti Raina, from the HR department, shared that while she received a car last year, she didn’t know how to drive at the time but learned soon after. Another employee who received a Tata Punch said the company didn’t require any paperwork, making the gesture purely motivational.
