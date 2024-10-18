ETV Bharat / state

Panchkula Pharma Company Owner Gifts Cars To 15 Star Performers For Diwali

Panchkula: In a heartwarming Diwali gesture, a local pharma company owner, NK Bhatia, has doubled the festive joy for his employees by gifting cars to 15 of them who were recognised as the 'Star Performers of the Year.'

This marks the second year in a row that the company has rewarded top-performing employees with vehicles, a tradition that started in 2023.

The gifts, which include Tata Punch and Maruti Grand Vitara cars, were presented on October 14. While the ownership of the vehicles remains with the company, the employees are allowed full usage. Bhatia explained that the company also covers fuel expenses for official work, while personal fuel costs are borne by the employees themselves.

Bhatia emphasised that this initiative aims to motivate employees to maintain their high performance. “By recognising top performers with substantial rewards, we are boosting morale and inspiring others to excel as well,” he said.