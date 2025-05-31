Panchdhatu Vessel Dating Back To 500 Years Attracts Visitors At Junagadh Exhibition

Junagadh: A large vessel made of Panchdhatu (five metals) is the centre of attraction at an exhibition in Junagadh. The vessel called ‘Dabla’ is said to be almost 500 years old.

Such Dablas were the individual banks of families who stored jewellery, currency notes, coins, precious stones and other valuables in them. This was the system of banking in the era of kings and their kingdoms when no formal banking was in existence.

Old timers say that after stashing such Dablas with cash and valuables, the families used to bury them under the ground in their homes to prevent them from catching the eyes of the thieves. This system was in practice till 200 years ago. A Dabla formed a part of every family’s possession, whether it was a common man or a king.

The Panchdhatu Dabla on display in Junagadh is a pitcher-shaped vessel that has been preserved by a collector, Shailesh Prajapati. It is among the most appreciated items by the visitors to the exhibition, where even old coins and currency notes are on display apart from other valuables.

Quite often, the Dabla was also referred to as Deg, and it was the safe where the valuables of a family and even the state were stashed before being buried in the ground.

The Dabla being sought at the exhibition has some inscription on it in Arabic script. The language is said to be Urdu, which implies that it dates back to the era of the Nawabs of Junagadh.

In fact, the entire area of Saurashtra or the Kathiawad peninsula is a treasure trove of such artifacts that date back to ancient times. Various kingdoms had different ways and means to take care of the wealth possessed by the rulers as well as the subjects. At the same time, the rulers also introduced unique practices in their states.