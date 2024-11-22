Panchayat Secretary Among 2 Killed In Maoist Attack In Telengana's Mulugu

Wajedu: In a shocking incident, Maoists murdered two individuals in Penugolu Colony, Vajedu mandal, late Thursday night, police said. The victims were identified as Peruru Panchayat Secretary Uika Ramesh and a local resident, Uika Arjun.

The Maoists reportedly accused them of being police informers and attacked them with axes. According to reports, the assailants left two letters at the scene, signed by Venkatapuram-Wajedu Area Committee Secretary Shanta, justifying the killings.

Eyewitnesses revealed that Ramesh's wife raised an alarm during the attack, prompting the Maoists to flee the scene. Ramesh, who sustained severe injuries, was rushed to Eturu Nagaram Hospital in a 108 ambulance but succumbed to his wounds en route.

Meanwhile, nearly 10 Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Bastar division of the southern area of Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Friday morning.

"A heavy exchange of fire occurred and search operations are being conducted," Sukma SP Kiran Chavan said.

The encounter between District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Naxalites began at around 6 am in Bhejji area of ​​Konta in Sukma. Chavan said information about the Naxalites were received from an informer in Bhejji area following which, a team of DRG jawans were sent to the forests of Bhejji. More information will be available once the search operation is completed, the SP said.