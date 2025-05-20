Palghar Collector's Office Gets Bomb Threat Email, Buildings Evacuated, Nothing Suspicious Found

Palghar: Maharashtra's Palghar district collector's office received a bomb threat email this morning, prompting police to launch a search operation. All buildings were evacuated and the premises were thoroughly checked. Officials suspect it may be a hoax.

An email stating a bomb has been planted at the Palghar district headquarter complex was received at the official ID of the collector at 6:23 am. The email warned that the premises would be blown up at 4 pm. The email was checked at around 11 am after the office opened and it was forwarded to the police.

After police examined the email, all the buildings in the complex were evacuated and the district administration and disaster management department were put on action mode.

The collector's office was immediately turned into a police camp and searches were carried out through bomb detection and dog squads. All employees of the collector’s office, administrative buildings, including the zilla parishad office, were immediately shifted to a safe place. Citizens who came to the collector’s office for work were also barred from going near the premises. SP Balasaheb Patil is personally monitoring the investigation, officials said.

Security has now been increased around all the buildings and the RAF, bomb disposal squad and other police personnel are deployed at the spot. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) also arrived at the site and an alert was issued in the district.

A press conference called by Palghar Police to inform about the success achieved in the investigation of a serious crime that took place in the Tarapur Industrial Estate was also called off as the forces got involved at the district collector's office.

A thorough inspection of the collector's office is currently underway but the police have not found anything suspicious yet. The district administration has appealed to people not to spread or believe rumours. "Various agencies, including bomb and metal detection team and the dog squad, have been called here as a precaution. Every nook and corner of the district collector's office is being thoroughly inspected," Balasaheb Patil, Palghar SP said.

The incident comes only two days after receiving a threat to blow up the Mumbai airport and Hotel Taj Mahal Palace.