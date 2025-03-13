For Holi, Sambalpur Couple Creates Colours In A Vibrant Orange & A Natural Yellow With Palash Flowers

Sambalpur: As the country gets into the festival mode for Holi a day away, a Sambalpur couple is busy finding ways and means to prepare organic holi colours from flowers, reviving a long-lost tradition.

In the earlier times, Holi was played with colours which were readily available from flowers, leaves, and herbs. Over time, the fad of using synthetic colours, which were more vibrant yet unhealthy, caught up. But now a few people are making efforts to revive the lost art by making flowers an integral part of the festival.

Ahead Of Holi, Sambalpur Couple Creates A Vibrant Orange Naturally With Flame Of Forest Palash (ETV Bharat)

For the past few years, Kush and wife Rosy Patra of Thakurpada, Sambalpur, have been trying their hands at making colours from Palash flowers, a practice passed down to them through generations. “I remember my grand parents discussing on natural colours for Holi. Those were either as natural ingredients or made from seasonal flowers,” says Kush. “But with changing times, people started using chemical-based colours, which are flooding the markets, causing skin irritations and infections. So we thought of bringing back herbal colours from natural elements,” he adds.

The bright orange Palash flowers named 'Flame Of The Forest', grow on Palash tree, scientifically called Butea Monosperma. Not only the flowers, its roots, leaves, seeds, fruits are used to heal myriad health anomalies, such as treating stomach infections, diabetes, easing bowel movements and even boosting immunity.

"The process is simple but one has to be careful. The flowers are first dried under the sun, ground into powder, and mixed with gum from the 'kaintha' tree, wood apple tree and juice of the banana tree to get shades of vibrant orange colour. Once dried and ground, these flowers become the safest colour to be used on the skin," explains Kush adding, no chemical is added in the process.

Rosy too reminisces on stories of how banana tree peels and other plant extracts were used to make colours. “If you are using synthetic colours, you run the risk of getting rashes but plant extracts do not have any such impact,” she says. “Our motive to use Palash flowers was to encourage others to do the same. This year surprisingly, we see some yellow Palash blooms in the trees so a new colour tinge of yellow has also been made.”

Sambalpur resident Atmaram Supakar says, “During our childhood, we used natural colours like turmeric for yellow and neem leaf powders for green. They have medicinal properties which are good for the skin. Now, after a long time, we are returning to our roots with rising awareness about the harmful effects of chemicals. I hope more and more people pick up natural colours even though they may not be as pleasing to the eyes as synthetic colours.”

The medicinal benefits of Palash flowers are many. Divyaraj Beriha, a botanist from Sambalpur, explains, “The scientific name of Palash flower is Butea monosperma which has antibacterial and skin-protective properties. For being skin-friendly, it was earlier used for Holi but with time, people chose easy colours available in the market which may not always be good for the skin.”

With awareness about herbal Holi growing, people seem to be heading towards sustainable celebrations. For Kush and Rosy Patra, the business is not about profit but helping people play a healthy Holi. "We hope, people in all parts of the country start making their own colours ahead of Holi as a tradition and healthy practice," the couple says.

It is pertinent to mention here that Palash, the state flower of Jharkhand, whose petals are used as a food ingredient and to make gulal, has been a part of the SHG movement with support of Jharkhand government.