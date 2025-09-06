Palaniswami Ousts Veteran Leader Sengottaiyan from All AIADMK Posts

ETV Bharat / state

Chennai: All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami has abruptly announced that he will remove K. A. Sengottaiyan from all posts in the party with immediate effect.

For the past few months, there has been a conflict between Edappadi Palaniswami and one of the senior leaders, K. A. Sengottaiyan. Regarding this, the former AIADMK minister K. A. Sengottaiyan, who met journalists in Gopichettipalayam yesterday, urged Edappadi Palaniswami to take urgent action to reunite those who have left the party if the AIADMK wants to win the upcoming elections. He had also publicly warned that he would give Edappadi Palaniswami a 10-day deadline for this; otherwise, he would bring together people like himself and take up the task of reuniting the party.

As expectations increased in AIADMK circles as to what decision Edappadi Palaniswami will take regarding Sengottaiyan's 10-day deadline, Edappadi Palaniswami held an important meeting with his supporters in Dindigul on Saturday. Following this, Edappadi Palaniswami abruptly announced that he would remove K. A. Sengottaiyan from all the positions he held in AIADMK.

In a statement issued in this regard, he announced that Sengottaiyan would be relieved of his posts as AIADMK Erode Suburban District Secretary and Organization Secretary.

Sengottaiyan Reaction

Meanwhile, K. A. Sengottaiyan, who met reporters in Gopichettipalayam on Saturday, said, "Edappadi Palaniswami himself has spoken on many platforms that there is no obstacle in the AIADMK for anyone to express their opinion with self-respect. But only time will tell about the action taken now. Before removing me from AIADMK posts, I should have been asked for an explanation about my speech. Only time will tell whether removing me from party responsibilities affected the party."

He also said that he did not expect action against him and that he could not talk about who was behind this now.