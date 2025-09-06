Palaniswami Ousts Veteran Leader Sengottaiyan from All AIADMK Posts

AIADMK chief Edappadi K. Palaniswami has sacked senior leader K.A. Sengottaiyan, intensifying internal rifts ahead of elections, even as allies like TTV Dhinakaran voiced concern.
Chennai: All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami has abruptly announced that he will remove K. A. Sengottaiyan from all posts in the party with immediate effect.
For the past few months, there has been a conflict between Edappadi Palaniswami and one of the senior leaders, K. A. Sengottaiyan. Regarding this, the former AIADMK minister K. A. Sengottaiyan, who met journalists in Gopichettipalayam yesterday, urged Edappadi Palaniswami to take urgent action to reunite those who have left the party if the AIADMK wants to win the upcoming elections. He had also publicly warned that he would give Edappadi Palaniswami a 10-day deadline for this; otherwise, he would bring together people like himself and take up the task of reuniting the party.
As expectations increased in AIADMK circles as to what decision Edappadi Palaniswami will take regarding Sengottaiyan's 10-day deadline, Edappadi Palaniswami held an important meeting with his supporters in Dindigul on Saturday. Following this, Edappadi Palaniswami abruptly announced that he would remove K. A. Sengottaiyan from all the positions he held in AIADMK.
In a statement issued in this regard, he announced that Sengottaiyan would be relieved of his posts as AIADMK Erode Suburban District Secretary and Organization Secretary.
Sengottaiyan Reaction
Meanwhile, K. A. Sengottaiyan, who met reporters in Gopichettipalayam on Saturday, said, "Edappadi Palaniswami himself has spoken on many platforms that there is no obstacle in the AIADMK for anyone to express their opinion with self-respect. But only time will tell about the action taken now. Before removing me from AIADMK posts, I should have been asked for an explanation about my speech. Only time will tell whether removing me from party responsibilities affected the party."
He also said that he did not expect action against him and that he could not talk about who was behind this now.
Speaking further, Sengottaiyan said, "The volunteers and the public want the AIADMK to win and form the government. Those who were removed from the party have also spoken to join them in the party. But only in case there is no action in this regard, I spoke to those who were joined by MGR like me."
TTV Dinakaran's Opinion
Meanwhile, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam General Secretary T. T. V. Dinakaran, who met reporters in Usilampatti, said that K. A. Sengottaiyan is one of the senior politicians who held various positions, starting from the branch secretary during the inception of AIADMK. He has been a member of the Legislative Assembly continuously since 1977. Sengottaiyan was a loyal supporter of Jayalalithaa.
The demand of the public beyond the party is that all of Jayalalithaa's supporters should unite. Removing Sengottaiyan from office, who expressed it, is akin to 'he who harms hears and thinks'. This is not a setback for Sengottaiyan. Time will tell that it is a setback for those who did it.
Also, speaking about BJP state president Nainar Nagendran, TTV Dinakaran said, "As long as Annamalai was there, he handled the alliance properly. But Nayinar Nagendran did not handle it properly. No one is the reason for me to leave the NDA. We were in the alliance because of Annamalai's efforts. Annamalai's removal was a shock to us. We thought it must not be right for AMMK. Amit Shah tried to unite. We are not the reason why his efforts failed. We are not the reason for leaving now. The state president's actions may be the reason for his decision to leave. When he came out of the alliance, Annamalai spoke to me. At that time, he asked me to reconsider leaving the alliance. What the BJP state president said regarding OPS was heartbreaking, and what the state president said about the Panneerselvam issue was a blatant lie. What happened to him will happen to me, too. I have seen so many raids and arrests. Even if I spend 20 years in prison, I will come out and do politics," said TTV Dinakaran.
