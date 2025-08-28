ETV Bharat / state

Palamu Tiger Reserve In Jharkhand Roars Back to Life with New Big Cat Duo

Palamu: Palamu Tiger Reserve (PTR) is now witnessing a resurgence in its tiger population, as the presence of two big cats in the area has been established.

Earlier this year, on June 20, a tiger named Samrat was rescued from a residential area in Silli, Ranchi, and after two weeks of monitoring at the reserve's soft release centre, the tiger was released into the wild. The monitoring and the release, according to PTR officials, were carried out as per the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) protocols.

According to officials, Samrat has since been joined by a second, previously unknown tiger. Footage and images from camera traps have shown the pair coexisting peacefully and even hunting together, preying on wild game and cattle. This has prompted officials to issue a high alert for the surrounding area.

"This is a very positive development. We are closely monitoring the movements of both tigers, their hunting patterns, and any social interactions," said Prajeshkant Jena, Deputy Director of PTR. "We have deployed additional personnel and camera traps across the reserve to ensure their safety and study their behaviour."