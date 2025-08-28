Palamu Tiger Reserve In Jharkhand Roars Back to Life with New Big Cat Duo

Palamu: Palamu Tiger Reserve (PTR) is now witnessing a resurgence in its tiger population, as the presence of two big cats in the area has been established.
Earlier this year, on June 20, a tiger named Samrat was rescued from a residential area in Silli, Ranchi, and after two weeks of monitoring at the reserve's soft release centre, the tiger was released into the wild. The monitoring and the release, according to PTR officials, were carried out as per the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) protocols.
According to officials, Samrat has since been joined by a second, previously unknown tiger. Footage and images from camera traps have shown the pair coexisting peacefully and even hunting together, preying on wild game and cattle. This has prompted officials to issue a high alert for the surrounding area.
"This is a very positive development. We are closely monitoring the movements of both tigers, their hunting patterns, and any social interactions," said Prajeshkant Jena, Deputy Director of PTR. "We have deployed additional personnel and camera traps across the reserve to ensure their safety and study their behaviour."
Samrat is a tiger of local significance. First identified in PTR in 2023, he later travelled a vast distance to the West Bengal border before returning to Jharkhand and requiring rescue. His successful rehabilitation and integration back into the wild marks a first for the state.
This newfound activity is a welcome change for PTR. The reserve was declared to have zero tigers in a 2018 NTCA census and suffered a setback in 2020 with the death of a tigress named Rani. Since 2023, signs of roughly half a dozen tigers have been recorded, offering fresh hope.
