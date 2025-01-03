Palamu Police Announce Cash Rewards For Providing Info About 31 Wanted Criminals

Palamu: Palamu Police on Friday announced cash rewards for providing information leading to arrest of 31 wanted criminals, including four Naxal leaders.

These people are wanted in various heinous crimes including Naxal attacks, murder, mob lynching and others. While rewards from Rs 3,000 to 5,000 have been announced on the criminals, the Jharkhand government has offered Rs 10 to 25 lakh on Naxal leaders.

Palamu SP Rishma Rameshan said the cash rewards will be given to anyone who provides information about the wanted persons. Police are constantly running a campaign against Naxalites and crime, Rameshan said.

Some wanted criminals in Palamu and rewards announced on them:

Rs 5,000 each on Dilip Musahar, Sonu Musahar, Bhaiyaram Musahar and Dukhi Musahar, residents of Bihar's Aurangabad in a case related to mob lynching

Rs 5,000 each on Umesh Singh and Durga Singh, residents of Sildag

Rs 5,000 each on Jitendra Kumar Singh of Naudiha Bazaar, Sanjay Kumar alias Gautam of Bihar's Gaya and Nageena Singh of Chhatarpur

Rs 5,000 on Chhota W alias Abhishek Singh in Medininagar Town Police Station

Rs 2,000 on Rizwan Ansari of Kutumba in Bihar's Aurangabad

Rs 2,000 on Budhan Saw in ​​Hariharganj

Rs 5,000 each on Arvind Bhuiyan

Rs 2,000 on Vijay Bhuiyan in Hussainabad

Rs 3,000 on Neeraj Singh Kharwar in Panki

Rs 3,000 on Rahul Pandey in Tarhasi

Rs 3,000 on Rahul Kumar Verma in Panki

Rewards announced by Jharkhand govt on Naxalites:

The Jharkhand government has announced a reward of Rs 15 lakh and the Bihar government has announced a reward of Rs 3 lakhs on Nitesh Yadav, a resident of Gaya in Bihar, who is included in the Palamu Police list. Nitesh is also termed as 'most wanted' in the NIA list. The Palamu Police have declared a reward of Rs 5,000 on him.

Jharkhand government has placed a reward of Rs 25 lakh on Pappu Lohar, supremo of Jharkhand Janm Mukti Parishad. He also carries Palamu Police's Rs 5,000 reward.

This apart, Rs 10 lakh each has been announced on Maoist zonal commanders, Sanjay Godram and Manohar Ganjhu, accused of carrying out several major Naxalite attacks in Jharkhand and Bihar. Subsequently, Palamu Police have announced Rs 5,000 on each of them.