Palamu Turns 133: A Journey From Struggle To Glory

Palamu celebrates 133 years, honouring Nilambar-Pitambar's guerrilla fight against the British and its pivotal contributions to India's freedom struggle and Constitution-making.

Palamu celebrates 133 years, honouring Nilambar-Pitambar's guerrilla fight against the British and its pivotal contributions to India's freedom struggle and Constitution-making.
File Photo: Palamu Collectorate (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Palamu: On January 1, 2025, Palamu marked its 133rd foundation day, reflecting on its rich history and contributions to India's freedom struggle and Constitution-making. Though often associated with famine, drought, and Naxal violence, Palamu's past holds tales of bravery and significance.

Nilambar-Pitambar: Warriors of Palamu

Two brothers, Nilambar and Pitambar, from Chemo Sanya village in Garhwa, played a pivotal role in the 1857 freedom movement. Known for their guerrilla warfare against the British, they disrupted coal supplies and attacked the Rajhara railway station.

Senior journalist Prabhat Suman Mishra remarked, "Palamu has a rich history. People often know it for famine, drought, and migration. But Palamu has given many things to the country. Nilambar and Pitambar have a glorious legacy, and Palamu played a crucial role in the freedom struggle and Constitution-making."

In 1859, under the leadership of Colonel Dalton, British forces camped for 24 days to capture the brothers. Betrayed and captured, Nimalbar and Pitambar were hanged in March 1859 at Lesliganj.

Palamu's Role in Constitution Making

Palamu was represented by two prominent figures, Yaduvansh Sahay and Amiyo Kumar Ghosh, in the Constituent Assembly formed in 1946. Both contributed to the debates shaping the Indian Constitution.

"Yaduvansh Sahay, also known as Yadu Babu, played a significant role in advocating for the PESA Act under the Fifth Schedule," Said Anand, Deputy Director of the Information and Public Relations Department. "It was his efforts that ensured the implementation of the PESA Law."

Ashfaqullah Khan's Palamu Connection

After the Kakori Train Robbery of August 9, 1925, where Chandrashekhar Azad, Ramprasad Bismil, Ashfaqullah Khan, and others looted the British treasury, Ashfaqullah sought refuge in Palamu. He worked in the Medininagr municipality for nearly nine months under an assumed identity.

"After the Kakori incident, Ashfaqullah Khan tried to find shelter in several places. he eventually reached Palamu through a friend and worked in the Municipality," Anand explained.

TAGGED:

PALAMU ROLE IN FREEDOM STRUGGLEHISTORY OF PALAMUPALAMU GLORIOUS PASTपलामूPALAMU FOUNDATION DAY JAN 1

