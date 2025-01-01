ETV Bharat / state

Palamu Turns 133: A Journey From Struggle To Glory

Palamu: On January 1, 2025, Palamu marked its 133rd foundation day, reflecting on its rich history and contributions to India's freedom struggle and Constitution-making. Though often associated with famine, drought, and Naxal violence, Palamu's past holds tales of bravery and significance.

Nilambar-Pitambar: Warriors of Palamu

Two brothers, Nilambar and Pitambar, from Chemo Sanya village in Garhwa, played a pivotal role in the 1857 freedom movement. Known for their guerrilla warfare against the British, they disrupted coal supplies and attacked the Rajhara railway station.

Senior journalist Prabhat Suman Mishra remarked, "Palamu has a rich history. People often know it for famine, drought, and migration. But Palamu has given many things to the country. Nilambar and Pitambar have a glorious legacy, and Palamu played a crucial role in the freedom struggle and Constitution-making."

In 1859, under the leadership of Colonel Dalton, British forces camped for 24 days to capture the brothers. Betrayed and captured, Nimalbar and Pitambar were hanged in March 1859 at Lesliganj.

Palamu's Role in Constitution Making