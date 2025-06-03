ETV Bharat / state

Palamu Encounter: One Maoist Gunned Down, But Who Gave Shelter To Injured Naxal Commander Nitesh Yadav?

Palamu: In the evening of May 26, a fierce encounter broke out between Police and Naxalites deep inside the Palamu forests near Pandu-Hussainabad border in Jharkhand. During the gunfight that lasted for almost 12 hours till next morning, Maoist area commander Tulsi Bhuiyan was killed.

However, senior Naxal commander Nitesh Yadav, carrying a reward of Rs 15 lakh on his head, who was shot in the hand, managed to escape, taking advantage of the forest and mountains. It is being suspected that he was helped by several locals to evade getting caught.

While search has been intensified in the area, which had been the hideout place of Nitesh Yadav, police are also investigating to find out who provided him treatment and helped him escape.

"After the encounter, we have kept a close watch on the entire stretch. Search operations are being conducted to trace Nitesh Yadav and his aides," stated Palamu ASP Rakesh Singh.

How The Area Became Naxal Hideout