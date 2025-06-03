ETV Bharat / state

Palamu Encounter: One Maoist Gunned Down, But Who Gave Shelter To Injured Naxal Commander Nitesh Yadav?

A top Naxal leader was gunned down by police near Pandu-Hussainabad border region on May-26. However, another Naxal commander gave forces the slip despite injuries.

Palamu Encounter: One Maoist Gunned Down, But Who Gave Shelter To Injured Naxal Commander Nitesh Yadav?
Palamu Encounter: One Maoist Gunned Down, But Who Gave Shelter To Injured Naxal Commander Nitesh Yadav? (Representational Image/ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 3, 2025 at 3:49 PM IST

2 Min Read

Palamu: In the evening of May 26, a fierce encounter broke out between Police and Naxalites deep inside the Palamu forests near Pandu-Hussainabad border in Jharkhand. During the gunfight that lasted for almost 12 hours till next morning, Maoist area commander Tulsi Bhuiyan was killed.

However, senior Naxal commander Nitesh Yadav, carrying a reward of Rs 15 lakh on his head, who was shot in the hand, managed to escape, taking advantage of the forest and mountains. It is being suspected that he was helped by several locals to evade getting caught.

While search has been intensified in the area, which had been the hideout place of Nitesh Yadav, police are also investigating to find out who provided him treatment and helped him escape.

"After the encounter, we have kept a close watch on the entire stretch. Search operations are being conducted to trace Nitesh Yadav and his aides," stated Palamu ASP Rakesh Singh.

How The Area Became Naxal Hideout

For long, the forest areas of Hussainabad, Chhatarpur, Pandu and Mohammadganj had been a safe haven for Maoist leader Nitesh Yadav, who also is a key member of the Naxal regional committee. Despite combing operations, Yadav used the area's terrain as a cover. During the recent encounter on May 26, Yadav sustained gunshot injury in the same region. Notably, this entire stretch has witnessed several Naxal-related incidents since 2014, one of the deadliest being in 2016, when seven jawans were killed in an IED blast at Kala Pahad in Mahudand.

As per local police, since 2018, strict action has been taken against Nitesh's local supporters, some of who have even been jailed for helping him. A campaign has also been started, under which evidence is being collected against suspect businessmen and other supporters who have been shielding Yadav, said police.

Also Read

Naxal Organisation Has No Future, Says Bastar IG After Death Of Top Leader Basava Raju

Sukma: 16 Naxalites Surrender, Keralapenda Village Panchayat Becomes Naxal-Free, Gets Eligible For Funds

Palamu: In the evening of May 26, a fierce encounter broke out between Police and Naxalites deep inside the Palamu forests near Pandu-Hussainabad border in Jharkhand. During the gunfight that lasted for almost 12 hours till next morning, Maoist area commander Tulsi Bhuiyan was killed.

However, senior Naxal commander Nitesh Yadav, carrying a reward of Rs 15 lakh on his head, who was shot in the hand, managed to escape, taking advantage of the forest and mountains. It is being suspected that he was helped by several locals to evade getting caught.

While search has been intensified in the area, which had been the hideout place of Nitesh Yadav, police are also investigating to find out who provided him treatment and helped him escape.

"After the encounter, we have kept a close watch on the entire stretch. Search operations are being conducted to trace Nitesh Yadav and his aides," stated Palamu ASP Rakesh Singh.

How The Area Became Naxal Hideout

For long, the forest areas of Hussainabad, Chhatarpur, Pandu and Mohammadganj had been a safe haven for Maoist leader Nitesh Yadav, who also is a key member of the Naxal regional committee. Despite combing operations, Yadav used the area's terrain as a cover. During the recent encounter on May 26, Yadav sustained gunshot injury in the same region. Notably, this entire stretch has witnessed several Naxal-related incidents since 2014, one of the deadliest being in 2016, when seven jawans were killed in an IED blast at Kala Pahad in Mahudand.

As per local police, since 2018, strict action has been taken against Nitesh's local supporters, some of who have even been jailed for helping him. A campaign has also been started, under which evidence is being collected against suspect businessmen and other supporters who have been shielding Yadav, said police.

Also Read

Naxal Organisation Has No Future, Says Bastar IG After Death Of Top Leader Basava Raju

Sukma: 16 Naxalites Surrender, Keralapenda Village Panchayat Becomes Naxal-Free, Gets Eligible For Funds

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

NAXALITE NITESH YADAVNAXALITES TULSI BHUIYAN ENCOUNTERJHARKHAND NEWSANTI MAOIST OPERATIONNAXAL LEADER KILLED IN ENCOUNTER

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

COVID-19 Subvariant NB.1.8.1; Is It Deadly? Everything You Need To Know About This New Virus

Bound By Blood, Bonded By A Kidney: 85-Year-Old Mother Saves Daughter’s Life In Jaipur

Bose Did It First, BYD Made It Real: The Evolution of Suspension Tech And Jumping Cars

Harnessing The Bounties Of Nature: Gulli Oil Extracted By Melghat Tribals Heals Aches And Wounds, Has Medicinal Values

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.