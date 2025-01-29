Kerala: Palakkad Double Murder Accused Arrested After 36-Hour Manhunt

Palakkad: Chenthamara, a 58-year-old accused of killing two members of a neighbouring family in Kerala's Palakkad, was arrested at Pothundy near Nenmara in the southern state on Tuesday night, ending a 36-hour manhunt.

"He was apprehended in the Mattai first area of Pothundy," said Palakkad Superintendent of Police (SP) Ajit Kumar. Following his arrest, tensions flared outside the police station as locals staged a protest demanding his release. The situation escalated, prompting the police to use a lathi charge to disperse the crowd and lock the station gates for security.

The police official said that Chenthamara had fled to the forest after brutally killing 68-year-old Lekshmi and her son 50-year-old Sudhakaran. He is also accused of murdering Sudhakaran's wife, Sajitha, in 2019. The Nenmara police had launched an extensive search operation and captured him while he was attempting to return home for food.

Deputy Superintendent of Police N Muralidharan said, "Anticipating that he may return home due to hunger, we deployed multiple teams near his house and potential hideouts. He walked straight into one of our teams. We took him into custody by 9.30 pm." He further revealed that a similar strategy was used to capture Chenthamara during the 2019 murder case.

Chenthamaram, who had been jailed for Sajitha's murder, was released on bail before killing Sudhakaran and Lekshmi. According to officials, Chenthamara murdered Sajitha in 2019 after being influenced by a sorcerer who claimed that a long-haired woman was responsible for her family's misfortunes.

The police are now investigating further motives behind the recent killings and ensuring law and order in the region.