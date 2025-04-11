ETV Bharat / state

Pakke Tiger Reserve To Install ANIDER Systems To Curb Human-Wildlife Conflict

Tezpur: Human-animal conflict is a common phenomenon in Assam. In a proactive step to address similar issues, the neighbouring state of Arunachal Pradesh is launching a new project through the Pakke Tiger Reserve (PTR) to reduce human-wildlife conflict.

The reserve is set to initiate the installation of Animal Intrusion Detection and Repellent (ANIDER) systems in villages bordering the forest. This innovative intervention aims to mitigate human-elephant conflicts, especially in areas frequently affected by wild animal incursions into agricultural land.

The ANIDER system, an initiative led by Divisional Forest Officer and Field Director of Pakke Tiger Reserve, Satyaprakash Singh, integrates motion sensors, sirens, and deterrent lighting. It activates automatically when an elephant is detected within a defined range of farmland, providing real-time alerts to the landowner or caretaker while safely deterring the animal without causing harm.

Installation will soon begin in identified conflict-prone villages surrounding the reserve. The project is being executed by the Pakke Tiger Reserve management in close collaboration with local communities and stakeholders.