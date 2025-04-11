Pakke Tiger Reserve To Install ANIDER Systems To Curb Human-Wildlife Conflict

Tezpur: Human-animal conflict is a common phenomenon in Assam. In a proactive step to address similar issues, the neighbouring state of Arunachal Pradesh is launching a new project through the Pakke Tiger Reserve (PTR) to reduce human-wildlife conflict.
The reserve is set to initiate the installation of Animal Intrusion Detection and Repellent (ANIDER) systems in villages bordering the forest. This innovative intervention aims to mitigate human-elephant conflicts, especially in areas frequently affected by wild animal incursions into agricultural land.
The ANIDER system, an initiative led by Divisional Forest Officer and Field Director of Pakke Tiger Reserve, Satyaprakash Singh, integrates motion sensors, sirens, and deterrent lighting. It activates automatically when an elephant is detected within a defined range of farmland, providing real-time alerts to the landowner or caretaker while safely deterring the animal without causing harm.
Installation will soon begin in identified conflict-prone villages surrounding the reserve. The project is being executed by the Pakke Tiger Reserve management in close collaboration with local communities and stakeholders.
Singh stated, “The ANIDER system is a significant technological step in protecting both wildlife and the livelihoods of people living in close proximity to the forest. Our goal is to reduce risk, create awareness, and foster coexistence.”
A total of 25 ANIDER units, costing between Rs 18,000 to Rs 20,000 each, have been brought from Dehradun for installation at various strategic locations. Singh added that more than 50 to 60 cases of human-elephant conflict are reported annually in nearby villages. The department is currently identifying the most vulnerable locations for installation, with work expected to begin soon.
This initiative underscores PTR’s broader vision of community-centric conservation, combining modern technology with traditional ecological knowledge to create safe and sustainable landscapes for both humans and wildlife.
