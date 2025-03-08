ETV Bharat / state

Pakistani Teenager Crosses Border Into Gujarat's Kutch After 'Argument With Father'; Detained

A Pakistani youth who had crossed the India-Pakistan border from Khavda in Kutch and entered 30 km into the Indian border was caught.

Kutch: A Pakistani teenager was detained by the Border Security Force and handed over to police after he crossed into the Indian side in Gujarat's Kutch on Friday, officials said.

A local noticed the suspicious minor in Khavda and informed the BSF officials, who also contacted the West Kutch Police Station and the State Intelligence Bureau. The police team immediately rushed to the spot and detained the 18-year-old for interrogation.

The teenager identified himself as Lavswaroop Bhil, a resident of Darmova village of Diplo taluka, Mithi Tharparkar district in the India-Pakistan border province of Sindh.

Sources said that upon being asked, he said he was a cattle herder, and his father had asked him to graze the cattle, but when he refused, his father beat me, and in anger, he left home and crossed the border.

The youth claimed he crossed the India-Pakistan border through a water drain. He had reached about 30 km inside the Indian border, where he was finally detained by police. A 50-rupee note, a mobile and a matchbox have been recovered from the minor. As per the latest information, the local police and the Gujarat ATS are investigating the matter.

