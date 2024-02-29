Elderly Pakistani Prisoner in Rajasthan Jail 'Attempts Suicide'; Critical

Alwar Kotwali police station incharge Naresh Sharma

Alwar (Rajasthan): A convicted Pakistani prisoner allegedly tried to end his life on Thursday in Alwar Central Jail in Rajasthan after which he was immediately admitted to the district hospital for treatment.

Kotwali police station incharge Naresh Sharma claimed Pakistani prisoner Hamid Khan, in his 60s, attempted to commit suicide by slitting his throat with a sharp object late on Thursday evening in the detention center within the jail.

Hamid, a resident of Balochistan, has been lodged in Alwar jail since March 2012 after he was strayed into the India side of the border. Detention Center in-charge Yogesh Kumar said that all the prisoners were eating food on Thursday evening when Khan "cut his throat". He was admitted to Alwar District Hospital in critical condition, where he is undergoing treatment, he said.

The prisoner was provided first aid in the jail however he had to be rushed to the hospital after his condition deteriorated. Sharma said the reasons for Khan taking the extreme step could not be known immediately.

The jail administration, however, said that Khan is "mentally weak" and he used to do "strange things in the detention center". There are around two dozen prisoners lodged in the detention centre within the jail.

Back in 2019, a 44-year-old Pakistani prisoner was stoned to death by inmates inside Jaipur Central Jail. Shakir Ullah alias Mohammad Hanif was killed reportedly over a tiff over television volume with other inmates.