Pakistani National Arrested on Espionage Charges Set to be Released From UP Jail After 15 Years

Gorakhpur: A Pakistani citizen lodged in Gorakhpur district jail in Uttar Pradesh on charges of espionage is being released on Tuesday April 16 after 15 years after a no objection certificate by the Ministry of External Affairs in this regard, official sources said. After the NOC was issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, Gorakhpur administration and jail administration started preparations for the release of Pakistani national Mohammad Masroor.

Masroor has been in jail for the last 15 years on charges of espionage. He is serving a jail sentence for sneaking into India without a passport and visa.



Life Imprisonment by Court

It can be recalled that Mohammad Masroor was arrested 15 years ago by Bahraich Police on suspicion of sneaking into the Indian side near Uttar Pradesh-Nepal border. After the subsequent trial, the court had sentenced him to life imprisonment, but later investigation found that he was not guilty in the espionage case.



Court Issued Release Orders

The court has issued orders to release the Pakistani national, after which he will be sent from Gorakhpur jail to Bahraich. The LIU team will take him to Delhi and after completing all the formalities, Masroor will be handed over to the Pakistani Embassy from where he will be sent to Pakistan.

Jail Superintendent DK Pandey said that in 2008 the Pakistani national had entered the Indian border through Nepal where Bahraich police arrested him and sent him to jail. He is being released after 15 years on the orders of the court and NOC from the Ministry of External Affairs, Pandey said.



Acquittal by High Court

The Allahabad High Court has already acquitted Mohammad Masroor in the espionage case due to lack of evidence. The release order was issued four months ago, but due to many other pending formalities, he could not be released. Now that the NOC has been issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, the local administration has also started preparations for his release.