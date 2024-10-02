ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Pakistani National Apprehended By BSF After Crossing Indian Border Near Anupgarh

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 58 minutes ago

BSF apprehended a Pakistani man after he crossed into India in Rajasthan’s Anupgarh. Upon searching the man, no suspicious objects were found.

Anupgarh (Rajasthan): A Pakistani national was apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) after he crossed into India in Rajasthan’s Anupgarh, officials said on Wednesday. The man, who appears to be mentally unstable, was immediately caught and is currently under interrogation by the authorities.

According to Sub-Inspector Sardar Singh Meena of Anupgarh Police Station, the man crossed the Zero Line near the Sherpur post at around 5 am. After entering the Indian border, he lay down on the ground, which led BSF personnel to take him into custody. During questioning, the foreign national provided inconsistent information, alternately claiming to be from Ludhiana, Jalandhar, and Pakistan, further raising suspicions about his mental condition, official added.

Upon searching the man, no suspicious objects were found. The BSF and police are continuing their interrogation, while security agencies have launched a thorough investigation, they added.

Due to recent concerns over drug smuggling from Pakistan using drones, a search operation has been initiated in the surrounding area as a precautionary measure. Following the incident, the BSF has called for a flag meeting with the Pakistan Rangers to discuss the possibility of sending the youth back.

The BSF is a central paramilitary force which comes under the Union Home Ministry.

