"Please Have Mercy....": Pakistani Family Tells CP, Seeks Stay In Visakhapatnam For Son's Treatment

The family had applied for a long-term visa last year but the request is still pending.

Pakistani Family Seeks Stay In Visakhapatnam For Son's Treatment
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 29, 2025 at 2:45 PM IST

Visakhapatnam: The Centre's decision to cancel visas of Pakistani nationals in response to the Pahalgam terror attack has left a family from the neighbouring country, currently residing in Visakhapatnam, in trouble.

The family’s situation is complex with the husband and elder son having Pakistani citizenship while the wife and younger son are Indian nationals. The couple along with their children have been staying here for their son's treatment.

Facing deportation, the family has approached city police commissioner (CP) Shankhabrata Bagchi on Monday, requesting the government to show mercy.

Explaining their situation, the family told the CP that their elder son is undergoing treatment for a serious illness at a hospital in Visakhapatnam. "Please have mercy on us, our son needs treatment," the family members told the CP. They had applied for a long-term visa last year, but their request is still pending, they added.

CP Bagchi has assured them that their request has already been forwarded to the state government. "Further decision will be taken based on response from the higher authorities," he said.

The Intelligence Bureau and the local intelligence units have launched a massive search for Pakistanis living in India. A list of such people has been prepared and they have been asked to leave the country.

Terrorists opened fire in Pahalgam on April 22, killing 26 people, mostly tourists. The Resistance-Front (TRF) has claimed responsibility of the attack.

