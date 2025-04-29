ETV Bharat / state

"Please Have Mercy....": Pakistani Family Tells CP, Seeks Stay In Visakhapatnam For Son's Treatment

Visakhapatnam: The Centre's decision to cancel visas of Pakistani nationals in response to the Pahalgam terror attack has left a family from the neighbouring country, currently residing in Visakhapatnam, in trouble.

The family’s situation is complex with the husband and elder son having Pakistani citizenship while the wife and younger son are Indian nationals. The couple along with their children have been staying here for their son's treatment.

Facing deportation, the family has approached city police commissioner (CP) Shankhabrata Bagchi on Monday, requesting the government to show mercy.

Explaining their situation, the family told the CP that their elder son is undergoing treatment for a serious illness at a hospital in Visakhapatnam. "Please have mercy on us, our son needs treatment," the family members told the CP. They had applied for a long-term visa last year, but their request is still pending, they added.