Pakistani Caller Threatens To Blow Up Allahabad HC & Supreme Court

Mathura: Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Nirman Trust in Matura has once again received a threat call from Pakistan. It was told over the phone that on November 19, during the hearing of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah case, the Allahabad High Court and the Supreme Court will be blown up. Soon after getting information, security agencies sprang into action.

Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Mukti Nirman Trust president Ashutosh Pandey received a threatening call from a Pakistani number at around 1:30 am on Monday in which he was told that on November 19, the day for the hearing of the Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Mosque case, the Allahabad High Court and the Supreme Court will be blown apart. The call came 10 times from +92-3161832314 on number 9956000006 following which security agencies have got in touch with Pandey.

Pakistan-based terrorist Al Quiada had earlier issued telephonic threats for which cases have been registered in Jait Police Station of Mathura on January 15, Fatehpur Police Station on February 23, Civil Line Police Station of Prayagraj on March 14, and Saini Police Station of Kaushambi on March 19.

In a related development, Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav on Monday said after the 'Pran Pratishtha’ (consecration) ceremony at the Ram temple in Ayodhya, the Hindu community is now eagerly waiting for a decision on Lord Krishna's birthplace in Mathura. Yadav made this remark while addressing a public gathering in Mumbai, on the last day of the campaign for the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections slated for November 20.

He said that Lord Ram had returned to his birthplace in Ayodhya, and the fight for Lord Krishna's birthplace Mathura will also be resolved in the coming days. He was referring to the ongoing legal battle about the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Eidgah mosque dispute. The Hindu petitioners allegedly claimed that Krishna’s birthplace lies beneath the mosque, while the Muslim side argues that the mosque does not fall within the disputed land.

"Ram temple was built under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, and now we all are waiting for the decision on the birthplace of Krishna in Mathura. We will get back that too soon," Yadav said, urging the people of Maharashtra to support the BJP to make PM Modi stronger.