Pakistani Balloon Strays Into Bikaner, No Suspicious Item Found

Bikaner: A suspicious balloon on the design of Pakistan Airlines strayed into the Indian side of the international border adjoining the Khajuwala area of ​​the district. Villagers traced the balloon, with 'Pakistan' written in Urdu on it, on Thursday morning in a field of Kela village in the Chhatargarh tehsil. This is the second incident in this month.

The BSF and police were informed immediately who reached the spot and confiscated the balloon.

Khajuwala PS SHO Bhajanlal said the joint team of police and BSF is conducting a thorough investigation in the area to ensure no suspicious activities take place through this type of airborne objects. No suspicious object has been recovered from the balloon, but vigilance has been increased in the area.

This is not the first time a Pakistani balloon has been found in the area as many such balloons have been recovered from the international border between India and Pakistan. It is worth noting that not only balloons but the incidents of smuggling through drones have come to the fore in the border areas. Recently a person with 980 grams of heroin was caught during a special operation by the joint team of Bikaner Police and Khajuwala Police. The operation was conducted under the leadership of district special force in-charge Satyanarayan Godara. Police said the seized heroin is valued at Rs six crore.

Godara said Harjinder Singh, a resident of 10 Bd under the Khajuwala tehsil of the district, was arrested with a cache of heroin in the second consecutive major operation against heroin smuggling in Khajuwala in two days. Under the direction of Bikaner SP Kavendra Sagar, the police met with success in this operation too.