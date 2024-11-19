Aircraft-Shaped Balloon Marked 'PIA' Found In Deeg Village

Bharatpur: An aircraft-shaped balloon marked 'Pakistan International Airlines (PIA)' was recovered from Au village of Rajasthan's Deeg district on Tuesday morning. The balloon was first spotted by the children of the village who picked it up and started playing with it.
Seeing children roaming around with a strange looking balloon, villagers informed police. After which, a team from Deeg Sadar police station came to the spot and took the balloon into their custody. Presently, the police and CID teams are investigating as to from where and how the balloon reached here.
SI Ashutosh Charan of Deeg Sadar police station said information was received this morning about a strange and suspicious looking balloon being spotted in Au village, which is located between Kumher and Bharatpur. "When the police team reached the village, a balloon with the sign of 'PIA' and a message written in Urdu was found there. Villagers told they informed police after finding some children flying this balloon this morning," Charan said.
The SI further said the balloon has been handed over to the District Special Branch. It has now been kept at Deeg Sadar police station. Bharatpur's CID team is also investigating the matter, he said.
Notably, Pakistani balloons are often spotted in the India-Pakistan border area. Recently, one such a Pakistani balloon was found on a field in Kotputli and a probe was launched immediately.
