Aircraft-Shaped Balloon Marked 'PIA' Found In Deeg Village

Bharatpur: An aircraft-shaped balloon marked 'Pakistan International Airlines (PIA)' was recovered from Au village of Rajasthan's Deeg district on Tuesday morning. The balloon was first spotted by the children of the village who picked it up and started playing with it.

Seeing children roaming around with a strange looking balloon, villagers informed police. After which, a team from Deeg Sadar police station came to the spot and took the balloon into their custody. Presently, the police and CID teams are investigating as to from where and how the balloon reached here.

SI Ashutosh Charan of Deeg Sadar police station said information was received this morning about a strange and suspicious looking balloon being spotted in Au village, which is located between Kumher and Bharatpur. "When the police team reached the village, a balloon with the sign of 'PIA' and a message written in Urdu was found there. Villagers told they informed police after finding some children flying this balloon this morning," Charan said.