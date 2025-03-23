Pakistani Balloon Found In Rajasthan's Hanumangarh, Police Investigate

Hanumangarh: Villagers were shocked to discover a Pakistani balloon in Chak 3 MMK under the Sangaria police station area, Hanumangarh, in Rajasthan. They immediately informed the police about the suspicious object.
According to the police, the balloon featured a white and green heart with a crescent moon and star, resembling the Pakistani flag. Additionally, it had "Pakistan" written in Urdu, further raising suspicion that it may have drifted from Pakistan.
Police Seize the Balloon and Begin the Investigation
Given the sensitivity of the matter, ASI Rajaram Swami of Sangaria police station, along with a police team, promptly reached the spot. The police documented the scene through photographs and videography before seizing the balloon.
The balloon has been secured in a storehouse, and senior police officials have been notified. ASI Rajaram Swami stated that the balloon was found in the field of farmer Sushil Jakhar. Villagers promptly alerted authorities, leading to a thorough investigation into how the balloon travelled from Pakistan to India.
