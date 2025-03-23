ETV Bharat / state

Pakistani Balloon Found In Rajasthan's Hanumangarh, Police Investigate

ASI Rajaram Swami of Sangaria police station, along with a police team, at the spot where a Pakistani balloon was found. ( Etv Bharat )

Hanumangarh: Villagers were shocked to discover a Pakistani balloon in Chak 3 MMK under the Sangaria police station area, Hanumangarh, in Rajasthan. They immediately informed the police about the suspicious object.

According to the police, the balloon featured a white and green heart with a crescent moon and star, resembling the Pakistani flag. Additionally, it had "Pakistan" written in Urdu, further raising suspicion that it may have drifted from Pakistan.

Police Seize the Balloon and Begin the Investigation